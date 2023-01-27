Venezuelan killed: ‘TTPS’ shell at scene

A VENEZUELAN man was chased in his vehicle and shot dead in Debe on Wednesday night.
One of the spent shells which crime investigators retrieved from the scene bore TTPS markings, a police report said. The man was shot in the head and his identity was not known up to last night.
A motorist reported that he was heading south along Papourie Road in Debe when around 10.10 p.m. as he turned right onto Wellington Road, a silver Nissan B15 car and another vehicle sped past him.
Moments later he heard a crash, then gunfire.
The motorist proceeded along Wellington Road and stopped his vehicle and turned off the lights near Sub-Office Trace.
He saw that a Hyundai Elantra car had crashed into a utility pole, and the Nissan B15 was reversing along the road in his direction, with three people running toward the car.
Two people entered the rear and one got in the front of the car.
The vehicle then turned around and sped off onto Bypass Road.
The motorist approached the Hyundai Elantra and observed the man slumped in the front passenger seat, unresponsive.
He communicated with the police and made a report.
First responders PCs Seelochan, Nabbie and Ragoonanan of the Barrackpore Police Station responded.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police retrieved from the scene a nine-millimetre spent shell with TTPS markings, 26 spent nine-millimetre shells, two live nine-millimetre rounds and a white Samsung cellphone in a pink case.
Also visiting the scene were ASP Jaikaran, Insp Mohammed, Sgt Singh and Homicide officers PC Ramoutar and PC Nelson. Police enquiries found that sometime after midday on Wednesday the Hyundai Elantra had been seen at an apartment building at Wellington Road where the occupants visited a man there known only as “Papa”.
In an unrelated incident, a 38-year-old man was shot dead in Cocorite early on Wednesday morning. He was identified as Jelani Worrell of Ratchet Hill in Cocorite.
He was said to be a painter.
The murders have pushed the toll up to 45 for the year so far. The comparative toll for the same period in 2022 was 41.
—Additional reporting
by Alexander Bruzual
Police reports stated that at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, residents of the area heard a gunshot but saw nothing when they looked around the area.
Worrell’s relatives attempted to contact him throughout the day but he did not respond.
At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, a 46-year-old relative visited Worrell’s home and upon entering, she found him on the ground of a room on the southern side of his home.
He had been shot in the head.
The police were notified and officers from the Western Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.
The murders have pushed the toll up to 45 for the year so far.
The comparative toll for the same period in 2022 was 41.-additional reporting by Alexander Bruzual