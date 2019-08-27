POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the bullet-riddled body of a man believed to be a Venezuelan national whose partially decomposed corpse was found in the Caroni River yesterday.
The murder toll now totals 361 for 2019 to date while the toll at this time last year was 360.
Police said around 3.30 p.m. yesterday they received a call about the man found on the banks of the Caroni River below the Caroni River Bailey bridge.
The “John Doe” was found clad in a pair of blue track pants and a purple shirt.
When his partially submerged body was removed from the river shortly before 6 p.m. it was then officers noticed the gunshot wounds about his body.
He appeared to be of medium to heavy build and police believe he was killed elsewhere and thrown into the river sometime over the weekend.
Officers from both the Caroni and St Joseph Police Stations as well as Homicide Bureau officers visited the scene where they carried out enquiries.