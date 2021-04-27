Venezuelan migrant was first case

Terrence Deyalsingh

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

A Venezuelan migrant was the first case identified with the Brazilian variant (P1 Covid-19 variant).

So disclosed Health Minister Ter­rence Deyalsingh yesterday as he responded to a question from Inde­pendent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain.

The minister did not say whe­ther the migrant was here illegally.

Asked by Richards to identify the way in which the recently identified Covid-19 variant would have entered the country, Deyalsingh said viruses in general will get into any country because of the movement of people. “Once people move, the virus moves with them; once people interact, the virus jumps from person to person,” he said.

He said the variant would have come into Trinidad and Tobago by people entering the country.

Asked by United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial how many samples had been tested for the Brazilian variant, Deyalsingh said thus far, 284 samples had been tested.

He said prior to 2020, geno­mic sequencing was not available in T&T, but The University of the West Indies (The UWI) acquired the expertise, in conjunction with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), and T&T and other select member states signed on to the project.

He said the policy at The UWI at this time is to test all positive repa­triated people, and in that regard—based on repatriation and other contacts—migrants were tested.

He said efforts were being made to work with Public Health England towards strengthening The UWI’s technical capacity, and Government was also providing more funding to boost The UWI’s financial capacity so more testing can be done.

So far, a total of nine people have tested positive for this variant.

Ongoing threat

UNC Senator Wade Mark asked whether the Government has formally written to the US government seeking a portion of the 60 million vaccines which that country has said it would make available to other countries.

Deyalsingh said the question was redundant because the Prime Minister had issued a media release on Monday saying he had written to the US President since March 19 on the issue of vaccines. Deyal­singh read the entire release into the record.

In response to a question from Mark, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said 82 prison offi­cers were in quarantine.

Mark had asked Hinds what measures were in place to protect inmates and prison officers, who responded that there were 3,802 inmates in the system which consisted of ten facilities, nine in Trinidad and one in Tobago.

He said, thankfully, at present, there were only eight Covid-positive inmates who were kept in separate facilities at the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC).

“They are managed and supervised by officers who are appropriately clad in full PPE (personal protective equipmen) gear,” Hinds said.

He said there were 17 Covid-­positive officers and they were quarantining at home. He said this was a major improvement of the circumstances from last year when there were as many as 80-plus inmates and 250 officers infected.

“The Prison Service continues to respond sensibly to this ongoing threat by continuing the separation at the ECRC to contain further spread,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Venezuelan migrant was first case

Venezuelan migrant was first case

A Venezuelan migrant was the first case identified with the Brazilian variant (P1 Covid-19 variant).

So disclosed Health Minister Ter­rence Deyalsingh yesterday as he responded to a question from Inde­pendent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain.

Imam is new PNM senator

Imam is new PNM senator

As Franklin Khan’s seat was declared vacant, new PNM Senator Imam Sheraz Ali took his oath of office at yesterday’s sitting of the Senate.

Moments after taking his oath, Ali—who is married and a father to six—said, “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve our nation and to bring to the Parliament the views of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, so that we can progress together as a unified society.

Judge: T&T can’t repatriate citizens in conflict zones

Judge: T&T can’t repatriate citizens in conflict zones

No legislative or policy framework is currently in place for the repatriation of nationals to this country who find themselves in conflict/war zones in other countries.

And, the Minister of National Security has no legal authority or discretion to allow or facilitate such repatriation.

Patient wants ‘violent’ husband isolated

Patient wants ‘violent’ husband isolated

A 78-year-old Arouca woman is pleading with the Ministry of Health to intervene and put something in place for her 94-year-old husband to be quarantined separately after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The elderly man is mentally ill and becomes violent, she said.

The woman contacted the Express yesterday, saying she was at her wits end, as she is unable to control her husband who has been going out every day, despite being told to quarantine at home.

Al-Rawi goes into isolation

Al-Rawi goes into isolation

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has been placed in isolation after coming into contact with a Covid-19-positive person.

A release from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs yesterday said Al-Rawi was informed that he was a primary contact of a recent Covid-19 case.