Venezuelan migrant was first case

A Venezuelan migrant was the first case identified with the Brazilian variant (P1 Covid-19 variant).
So disclosed Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he responded to a question from Independent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain.
The minister did not say whether the migrant was here illegally.
Asked by Richards to identify the way in which the recently identified Covid-19 variant would have entered the country, Deyalsingh said viruses in general will get into any country because of the movement of people. “Once people move, the virus moves with them; once people interact, the virus jumps from person to person,” he said.
He said the variant would have come into Trinidad and Tobago by people entering the country.
Asked by United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial how many samples had been tested for the Brazilian variant, Deyalsingh said thus far, 284 samples had been tested.
He said prior to 2020, genomic sequencing was not available in T&T, but The University of the West Indies (The UWI) acquired the expertise, in conjunction with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), and T&T and other select member states signed on to the project.
He said the policy at The UWI at this time is to test all positive repatriated people, and in that regard—based on repatriation and other contacts—migrants were tested.
He said efforts were being made to work with Public Health England towards strengthening The UWI’s technical capacity, and Government was also providing more funding to boost The UWI’s financial capacity so more testing can be done.
So far, a total of nine people have tested positive for this variant.
Ongoing threat
UNC Senator Wade Mark asked whether the Government has formally written to the US government seeking a portion of the 60 million vaccines which that country has said it would make available to other countries.
Deyalsingh said the question was redundant because the Prime Minister had issued a media release on Monday saying he had written to the US President since March 19 on the issue of vaccines. Deyalsingh read the entire release into the record.
In response to a question from Mark, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said 82 prison officers were in quarantine.
Mark had asked Hinds what measures were in place to protect inmates and prison officers, who responded that there were 3,802 inmates in the system which consisted of ten facilities, nine in Trinidad and one in Tobago.
He said, thankfully, at present, there were only eight Covid-positive inmates who were kept in separate facilities at the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC).
“They are managed and supervised by officers who are appropriately clad in full PPE (personal protective equipmen) gear,” Hinds said.
He said there were 17 Covid-positive officers and they were quarantining at home. He said this was a major improvement of the circumstances from last year when there were as many as 80-plus inmates and 250 officers infected.
“The Prison Service continues to respond sensibly to this ongoing threat by continuing the separation at the ECRC to contain further spread,” he said.