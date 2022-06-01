Venezuelan mom abducted

Maryeisy Carolina Barrios Baldallo

abducted: Maryeisy Carolina Barrios Baldallo

A VENEZUELAN mother of two who has been living in Trinidad for over a year was abducted from her Wallerfield home early yesterday morning.

Police said around 2.15 a.m. Maryeisy Carolina Barrios Baldallo, 22, and her relatives, Alex Rodriguez, 35, and Levisa Garcia, 49, were at their home located off Demerara Road, Wallerfield, when five men arrived in a black coloured SUV.

Police said two of the men entered the small house by breaking a padlock while two others and the driver remained outside.

Baldallo, Rodriguez and Garcia were tied up following which the men stole a television, laptop computers, cellphones, a microwave oven and a brush cutter.

As the men were about to leave they suddenly grabbed Baldallo and bundled her into their vehicle and escaped, police said.

The two men untied themselves and contacted the police but despite a search through the area by crime patrol officers the abductors were not located.

The Express visited the family yesterday who said they were very worried for Baldallo’s safety.

One relative, Daniel, who was not at home when the bandits pounced on the family, said he and his relatives were not afraid for themselves but for Baldallo. He said Baldallo’s son aged six and daughter aged five both reside in Venezuela.

He said her relatives in Venezuela have been told of her abduction and were very worried as well.

He said he could not think of a reason why the woman was abducted and up to last night they had not received a call from her abductors.

Recommended for you