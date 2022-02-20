Venezuelan mom still in custody of State

Darielvis Sarabia

NOT ALLOWED

TO attend FUNERAL:

Darielvis Sarabia

THE Venezuelan mother whose infant child was killed at sea after being shot by Coast Guard officers two weeks ago remained in the custody of the State last night.

It could not be confirmed exactly where she was being held, but the Sunday Express understands she was being interviewed by police and/or officials from the Immigration Division.

On Friday the woman, Darielvis Sarabia, was taken from the Sangre Grande District Hospital to the Sangre Grande Police Station after being discharged from the health institution.

She underwent surgery earlier in the week.

She had also been shot and injured during the incident at sea on February 5.

It is understood that Sarabia has to be interviewed in relation to two issues—the actual shooting by the Coast Guard, as well as her attempt to illegally enter this country by boat with other illegal immigrants, which ultimately resulted in the death of her son, one-year-old Yaelvis Santollo Sarabia.

The baby was buried on Friday, following a service at the Church of the Nazarene, Robinson Street, Arima, but his mother was not ­allowed to attend.

It was not clear if she was discharged before or after the funeral.

The Sunday Express asked Sangre Grande police yesterday if she was still at that station or had been transferred to another location, but officers refused to disclose any ­information.

Her family members in this country said previously they were hoping she would eventually be released into their care, as was the case when her daughter, Danna Santollo Sarabia, was released into the care of her father, Yermis ­Santollo, on February 9.

The girl was also on the vessel when it was intercepted by the Coast Guard and fired upon.

On February 11, the State deported 35 other Venezuelan migrants who were detained following the incident.

The Coast Guard stated that officers had no choice but to fire at the vessel, in an attempt to disable the engine of the pirogue after it made repeated attempts to ram the Coast Guard’s ­interceptor boat.

Attorneys for some of the migrants, however, denied this.

They alleged the Coast Guard fired two flares, one of which landed in the boat, before they opened fire on the vessel.

All the migrants, with the exception of Sarabia and her daughter were deported to Venezuela.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

All-female tent claims discrimination by Gypsy

All-female tent claims discrimination by Gypsy

ALLEGATIONS of nepotism, crony­ism, self-dealing and gender discrimination have been made against chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Win­ston “Gypsy” Peters after an all-­woman calypso tent was ex­cluded from participating in the “Taste of Carnival 2022” calypso events.

Venezuelan mom still in custody of State

Venezuelan mom still in custody of State

THE Venezuelan mother whose infant child was killed at sea after being shot by Coast Guard officers two weeks ago remained in the custody of the State last night.

It could not be confirmed exactly where she was being held, but the Sunday Express understands she was being interviewed by police and/or officials from the Immigration Division.

Crime concerns for business owners in PoS

Crime concerns for business owners in PoS

Fear of crime caused an exodus of people from Port of Spain on Wednesday during the big blackout.

But the unease continues and is part of daily life. The majority of businesses closed as early as 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, however, vendors were back on the streets. Food stations at the malls had reopened.

T&T reaches 50% vaccination milestone

T&T reaches 50% vaccination milestone

Fifty per cent of Trinidad and Tobago’s population is now officially fully vaccinated.

The country achieved this milestone yesterday—ten months after vaccines became available in T&T.

The Ministry of Health began administering World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccines to the public in April 2021.

Covid report: Tackle NCDs from early age

Covid report: Tackle NCDs from early age

More attention needs to be paid, from a young age, to the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

This was one of the recommendations of the committee appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients in Trinidad and Tobago.

Recommended for you