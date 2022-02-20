Venezuelan mom still in custody of State

THE Venezuelan mother whose infant child was killed at sea after being shot by Coast Guard officers two weeks ago remained in the custody of the State last night.
It could not be confirmed exactly where she was being held, but the Sunday Express understands she was being interviewed by police and/or officials from the Immigration Division.
On Friday the woman, Darielvis Sarabia, was taken from the Sangre Grande District Hospital to the Sangre Grande Police Station after being discharged from the health institution.
She underwent surgery earlier in the week.
She had also been shot and injured during the incident at sea on February 5.
It is understood that Sarabia has to be interviewed in relation to two issues—the actual shooting by the Coast Guard, as well as her attempt to illegally enter this country by boat with other illegal immigrants, which ultimately resulted in the death of her son, one-year-old Yaelvis Santollo Sarabia.
The baby was buried on Friday, following a service at the Church of the Nazarene, Robinson Street, Arima, but his mother was not allowed to attend.
It was not clear if she was discharged before or after the funeral.
The Sunday Express asked Sangre Grande police yesterday if she was still at that station or had been transferred to another location, but officers refused to disclose any information.
Her family members in this country said previously they were hoping she would eventually be released into their care, as was the case when her daughter, Danna Santollo Sarabia, was released into the care of her father, Yermis Santollo, on February 9.
The girl was also on the vessel when it was intercepted by the Coast Guard and fired upon.
On February 11, the State deported 35 other Venezuelan migrants who were detained following the incident.
The Coast Guard stated that officers had no choice but to fire at the vessel, in an attempt to disable the engine of the pirogue after it made repeated attempts to ram the Coast Guard’s interceptor boat.
Attorneys for some of the migrants, however, denied this.
They alleged the Coast Guard fired two flares, one of which landed in the boat, before they opened fire on the vessel.
All the migrants, with the exception of Sarabia and her daughter were deported to Venezuela.