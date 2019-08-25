wrong

The Macaulay exit on the south lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Photo: TREVOR WATSON

A WRONG turn by a motorist attempting to get back on to the Solomon Hochoy Highway led to a collision which ended with the death of his passenger on Friday night.

The victim was identified as Jesus Valdarez, 34, a Venezuelan national working in Trinidad to support his family back in his homeland.

Hit

The Nissan Almera on the compound of the St Margarets's police station in which a Venezuelan national ,Jesus Valdaraz ,34 was killed and the driver Sergius Bhola ,26 injured in an accident on the south lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Macaulay on Friday.Photo:TREVOR WATSON

Valdarez was a university professor who fled the socio-economic woes of Venezuela about two years ago, and was last employed as a maintenance technician at a company in Marabella.

He had been staying at an apartment in Debe and was the front seat passenger in a vehicle driven by his co-worker, Sergius Bholai.

Bholai, 26, also a maintenance technician of Libertville, Rio Claro, suffered internal injuries and multiple fractures and is in critical condition at hospital.

The crash occurred metres after the Macaulay exit on the southbound lane of the highway shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said Bholai was driving his Nissan Sunny and was attempting to merge onto the southbound lane.

That road is one way, and is not used to merge onto the highway.

While negotiating the turn to return to the southbound lane, Bholai’s Nissan Sunny collided with a Hyundai Tucson, police said.

Vehicles

The two vehicles involved in the crash off the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Macaulay on the compound of the St Margaret's Police Station yesterday.

Photos: TREVOR WATSON

Macaulay residents liming along the street saw the gold Sunny drive into the area, then quickly reverse the way it came in.

“I was liming on the road when I saw the gold car drive in. I didn’t know that vehicle from around here at all. It turned and went back out the same way it came. But apparently the driver didn’t know that the road is a one way and he wasn’t supposed to get back onto the highway from there.

“After a few seconds I heard a loud bang and went up and saw the crash. Most of the damage was on the driver’s side of the car, as he crashed as he turned and tried to get back on the highway,” one of the residents said.

Within five minutes police and fire officers arrived at the scene of the crash, but Valdarez, whose body was thrown to the back of the vehicle, had already died.

Fire officers used the “jaws of life” hydraulic tool to cut the vehicle and take Bholai out of the wreck.

Residents said because of the gridlocked traffic on the southbound lane caused by the crash, an ambulance on the northbound lane took Bholai to hospital.

He underwent emergency surgery yesterday at the San Fernando General Hospital and is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai Tucson sustained minor injuries.

