Venezuelan teen abducted, sexually assaulted by 2 men

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

POLICE are searching for two men posing as a taxi driver and passenger who abducted and sexually assaulted a Venezuelan teenager on Saturday.

The 19-year-old victim had sought transportation to be taken to her home in Rio Claro, when she was picked up by the perpetrators.

A police report said the victim left her workplace in San Fernando around 4.10 p.m. and boarded a blue-coloured car with two occupants. She said both men wore masks covering their mouths.

The victim asked to be taken to Princes Town, but the driver drove to an unknown location.

She reported that both men tied her hands then sexually assaulted her. They then returned to San Fernando and dropped her off at the Princes Town maxi taxi stand.

The victim proceeded to her home in Rio Claro and then contacted a friend to whom she related the incident.

The friend took the victim to the Rio Claro District Health Facility, and she was transferred to hospital for further medical treatment.

