Venezuelan teen assaulted: man on bail for kidnapping, sex charges

A 58-year-old man was granted bail with surety in the sum of $400,000 when he appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday, charged with kidnapping and sexual offences against a Venezuelan minor.
Denniston Spence, of Chaguanas, was charged with sexual penetration of a child, kidnapping, false imprisonment, indecent assault, malicious wounding, larceny, and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared before the Chaguanas Second Magistrate’s Court, police said in a statement yesterday.
He was not called upon to plead for seven of the offences, but pleaded guilty to the charge of larceny.
The matter was adjourned to September 11 and transferred to the Chaguanas First Magistrate’s Court.
As a condition of bail, he is to report to the Marabella Police Station between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., two days a week, and not have any contact with the victim or her immediate family, whether in person, social media or a third party.
The Venezuelan teenager reported to police that on August 5, she was standing at Pancham Street, Felicity, and hired a vehicle to take her to Chaguanas.
She alleged that upon turning into Connector Road, Chaguanas, Spence drove into a side street.
She was then dragged out of the vehicle, her clothing removed, her hands tied and she was photographed with her cellphone. The victim alleged the man then assaulted her before stabbing her twice near her collarbone.
The assailant then left in the vehicle with her cellphone.
Investigations were conducted by officers of the Central Division, and Spence was arrested in connection with the incident.
He was charged by WPC Francis of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department.