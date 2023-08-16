Venezuelan teen assaulted: man on bail for kidnapping, sex charges

judge's gavel

A 58-year-old man was granted bail with surety in the sum of $400,000 when he appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Mon­­­­day, charged with kid­­­­napping and sexual offences against a Venezuelan minor.

Denniston Spence, of Chaguanas, was charged with sexual penetration of a child, kidnapping, false imprisonment, in­decent assault, malicious wounding, larceny, and possession of an offen­sive weapon when he appeared before the Cha­guanas Second Magistrate’s Court, police said in a statement yesterday.

He was not called upon to plead for seven of the offences, but pleaded guilty to the charge of larceny.

The matter was adjourned to September 11 and transferred to the Chaguanas First Magistrate’s Court.

As a condition of bail, he is to report to the Marabella Police Station between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., two days a week, and not have any contact with the victim or her immediate family, whether in person, social media or a third party.

The Venezuelan teen­­ager reported to police that on August 5, she was standing at Pancham Street, Felicity, and hired a vehicle to take her to Chaguanas.

She alleged that upon turning into Connec­tor Road, Chaguanas, Spence drove into a side street.

She was then dragged out of the vehicle, her clothing removed, her hands tied and she was photographed with her cellphone. The victim alleged the man then assaulted her before stabbing her twice near her collarbone.

The assailant then left in the vehicle with her cellphone.

Investigations were conducted by officers of the Central Division, and Spence was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was charged by WPC Francis of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC got the popular vote

UNC got the popular vote

The United National Congress (UNC) has won the popular vote by an ­impressive margin.

Preliminary results released by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) yesterday indicated the UNC received 173,961 votes in Monday’s local government election, while the People’s National Movement (PNM) got 130,868 votes.

‘The UNC has risen’

‘The UNC has risen’

The United National Congress (UNC) is ascending under Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s leadership, and this is evidenced by the popular vote the party received and the gains it has made in People’s National Movement (PNM) strongholds in the local government election.

This according to UNC deputy leaders Jearlean John and Dr Roodal Moonilal, as well as former national security minister and party chairman Jack Warner, who spoke to the Express yesterday.

Venezuelan teen assaulted: man on bail for kidnapping, sex charges

Venezuelan teen assaulted: man on bail for kidnapping, sex charges

A 58-year-old man was granted bail with surety in the sum of $400,000 when he appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Mon­­­­day, charged with kid­­­­napping and sexual offences against a Venezuelan minor.

Denniston Spence, of Chaguanas, was charged with sexual penetration of a child, kidnapping, false imprisonment, in­decent assault, malicious wounding, larceny, and possession of an offen­sive weapon when he appeared before the Cha­guanas Second Magistrate’s Court, police said in a statement yesterday.

No reason to celebrate

No reason to celebrate

THE low voter turnout in Monday’s local government election means that the country loses, says economist and political analyst Indera Sagewan.

Political analyst Dr Winford James said, the fact that both the United National Congress (UNC) and People’s National Movement (PNM), gained ground in certain corporations is neither here nor there, because it does not make a difference as to who controls the corporations and the deadlock remains.

‘I want to serve like my mom’

‘I want to serve like my mom’

Jameela Marryshow, the People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate for the electoral district of Marabella West, had hoped to continue in the footsteps of her mother, former local government councillor in the San Fernando City Corporation Jennifer Marryshow.

Recommended for you