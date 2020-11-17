TWO weeks after Magistrate Sarah De Silva freed 11 people for being in breach of the Public Health Regulations after being arrested at Alicia’s Guest House in April, the magistrate yesterday allowed the final member of the group to walk free.
The circumstances that led to the woman, Venezuelan national Yosmairy Yohely Duarte Vallenilla, having the charge against her dismissed was similar to that of when the other 11 were freed on November 2.
When Vallenilla’s matter was called for trial on Monday, the police prosecution, as had done two Mondays ago, informed the magistrate it was making an application to have the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) take the prosecution of the case based on the public interest the matter had attracted.
That was the same application that was made eventually leading to the magistrate dismissing the charges against the other 11. On that occasion, the police prosecution had stated it was not ready to proceed with the matters even though the accused were first brought before the court since April 14.
Following the latest application on Monday, criminal defence attorney Seanna Baboolal objected, submitting that the issues relating to public interest were already before the High Court and that the role of the magistrate was simply to determine whether the elements of the criminal offence had been satisfied.
The magistrate granted the prosecution until Monday night to put its application in writing and have it supported by legal authorities.
Even though this was done, when the matter was recalled yesterday, the application was denied. Magistrate De Silva gave detailed reasons for her decision which included authorities and references to the Criminal Procedure Rules as well as the Standing Orders of the Police Service.
Even though the application was dismissed, and the magistrate ordered the prosecution to call its first witness, the police prosecutor refused to do so on five occasions in spite of three witnesses being present at the time.
The prosecutor stated she could not call the witnesses since she did not have conduct of the matter.
It was following her refusal to call the witnesses that the magistrate proceeded to dismiss the charge against Vallenilla of gathering in a group exceeding five members.
Public interest
On November 2, Magistrate De Silva allowed the other 11 to walk free after the prosecution indicated it was still not ready to proceed with the cases.
The police prosecution stated it was seeking an extension of time to get the intervention of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute given the public interest attached to the matter.
In addition to that, De Silva had taken into consideration that up to that point, the prosecution had not made any disclosure to the defence.
On that day, she also pointed out the police prosecution had made an identical application on October 16, to have its file forwarded to the DPP’s Office for a State attorney to be appointed. That application she stated had been granted but when the cases were recalled on November 2, it was brought to the attention to the court that the police prosecution had not as yet have the file forwarded.
It was based mainly on these points that the magistrate dismissed the matters.
Police appeal
However, while the magistrate proceeded to dismiss the charges, at that time, she did not have Vallenilla’s information before her. This resulted in her not automatically dismissing the charge but instead ordering that Vallenilla be brought back before her virtually the following week for the issue to be settled.
Upon Vallenilla’s appearance, instead of dismissing the matter, De Silva proceeded to give directions for it to proceed to trial.
By the time that hearing had taken place, the Police Service had already filed an appeal against the dismissal of the charges against the 11 others.
The magistrate ordered the prosecution to disclose video footage taken by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) on the night of the arrests, station diary extracts, interview notes and all unused material related to the case.
After the other charges were dismissed, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith gave instructions for the magistrate’s decision to be appealed since, at all times, according to him, the police prosecution was always ready and prepared to proceed with the trials.