A group of Venezuelan nation­als who were deported from this country last weekend, only to return illegally on Tuesday afternoon, is currently at the State’s quarantine facility in Chaguaramas.

The asylum seekers were taken to the heliport location around 10 a.m. on Friday.

It came following an order from High Court Judge Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams on Thursday that three members of the group—a five-year-old boy, his nine-year-old sister and their mother—should be immediately released from the faci­lity and placed under supervision of the State.

Once the three have completed two weeks’ quarantine for the Covid-19 virus, they are to be released into the care of the children’s father who is residing in this country legally.

Attorney Gerald Ramdeen, who leads a team of attorneys on behalf of the group, told the Sunday Express yesterday that he has been making attempts to interview and take instructions from his clients on the way forward with their court matter.

However, he said up to yesterday evening, he was not being allowed to do so by authorities at the heliport.

Given what he said was the denial by State agents for him to speak with his clients, Ramdeen said he would be filing High Court action for his request to be facilitated.

Once filed, the matter may come up for hearing as early as today.

