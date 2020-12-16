Staff at the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Caracas are on high alert following a protest by Venezuelans outside the premises over the deaths of some 20 of their countrymen who were trying to make the illegal journey to Trinidad.
A video was circulated on social media showing Venezuelans protesting outside the embassy. The Express understands this was on Monday.
Dayne Marc Chin Slick, Head of Chancery at the embassy, is seen exiting a vehicle and making his way through the protesters.
An immigration source told the Express that security precautions have been heightened.
The Express learnt that there are three Trinidad and Tobago nationals and approximately eight Venezuelans working at the embassy. Venezuelans are required to have a visa to enter T&T.
Most embassy staff live within the district of the embassy.
There is concern that embassy officials could be targeted as the official vehicles have easily identifiable red diplomatic plates.
“There is high tension right now in Venezuela; people are outraged about the deaths and although the Trinidad and Tobago authorities have said the vessel was not turned away from Trinidad, there is a general sentiment that there is bad treatment of any Venezuelans who enter Trinidad and Tobago waters and are treated with scorn, especially children. There is a lot of anger towards Trinidadians at this time,” said an immigration source.
Browne: Deliberate misinformation
Meanwhile, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Amery Browne yesterday denounced those who were using the political tensions in Venezuela to “deliberately and knowingly spread misinformation”.
Browne was asked about the protests by Venezuelans outside the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Caracas. The protests, which took place on Monday, were triggered by the drowning of about 20 Venezuelans in Venezuelan territorial waters as they attempted to embark on an illegal journey to Trinidad.
Browne said there was a “small gathering” outside the T&T mission on Monday but said there was no protest yesterday.
In addition to Monday’s protest, a group of university students led by Venezuelan opposition politicians delivered a letter to the Trinidad and Tobago mission in Caracas demanding an end to the “mistreatment of Venezuelans” by Trinidad and Tobago authorities. Browne said he had not received any letter.
Asked to comment on the perception of some persons in Venezuela (as well as in Trinidad and Tobago) that this Government bears some kind of responsibility or obligation to Venezuelan migrants, both those who are here and those who are on the seas and that Government was failing in its duty, Browne reiterated that Venezuelan migrants could not be allowed to enter Trinidad and Tobago en masse.
The minister said the Government was aware of the heightened political tensions in Venezuela, but this cannot be viewed as “a reasonable justification for those who are deliberately and knowingly spreading misinformation on what has happened.
“It is ridiculous in the extreme to try to blame Trinidad and Tobago, which has been hospitable and accommodating to an unprecedented degree, for tragic events that occur in Venezuela to Venezuelans being transported by other Venezuelans. We have expressed our sympathies and condolences on the recent tragedy. And we also must condemn the manner in which a vocal minority has been seeking to mislead the society and abuse and exploit these tragedies in any struggle for power,” Browne said.
“We continue to emphasise that Trinidad and Tobago, considering our small size, limited resources, and obligations to the welfare of our own people, has done far more than most countries in responding compassionately to the migrants leaving Venezuela. We have taken the extraordinary measure of granting temporary legal status to over 16,000 of those migrants which permits them to live and work here, and have extended such measures when they were due to expire. But it is completely unreasonable and preposterous to expect that a small nation like ours can have an open door policy to all and sundry who would consider breaking our laws and entering the country illegally. No country in the world has such a policy,” Browne stated.
He added: “Additionally, we are informed of the grave dangers of human trafficking across the maritime border from Venezuela to a number of destinations, including T&T and Curacao. We have been working on preventing the tragic consequences of the organised cartels of smugglers of women, children, narcotics, and weapons, with the necessary communication with the Venezuelan services. Some of the participants and facilitators of this sick trade have been arrested and others must be as well. They are the ones that are to blame for the tragic incidents such as the terrible recent drownings in Venezuela.”