Venezuelans have not been turning up in their numbers to re- register.
And this is being blamed mainly on two things: the onerous application form, and fear they would be deported.
By 9 a.m yesterday, about 20 Venezuelans seeking re-registration to live and work in Trinidad and Tobago had dropped off their documents at the Immigration Centre in Port of Spain.
On Monday, about 65 Venezuelan migrants re-registered in Port of Spain. The process allows Venezuelans who had initially registered back in 2019 to update their registration cards so they can continue to legally live and work here for the next six months.
About 16,500 Venezuelans registered in 2019 under a year-long amnesty allowing them to work in T&T, after fleeing depressing socio-economic issues.
National Security Minister Stuart Young has said the current process would extend from March 8 to March 26.
Several activists, who work with Venezuelans, said they are “sceptical about re-registering since they fear they will be sent back home”.
Yesterday a security officer at the Port of Spain Immigration office said: “So far, we have seen about 20 Venezuelans. They are just dropping off their documents and leaving. The other people are here for other issues, which I can’t disclose.”
Caracas resident Josel Gomez, a construction worker, said he had seen about 40 Venezuelans turn up to re-register and for other immigration issues.
“I live at San Juan. It’s the same work I have been doing in Venezuela. Life is tough here, but I can make money here. I stopped making money home. I have been living here for one year. I have a one-year-old child to look after.”
Jackie Carraoom, a caregiver for a family in Port of Spain, also said she had turned up to re-register.
Another Venezuelan woman, who preferred to remain unnamed, said: “I have to report here every three months. I have some issues with the immigration. I don’t want to get into them.”
On Frederick Street, Miguel Sanchez, Marielys Ferman and their baby daughter, Mariangel, who live in Cunupia, were heading in the direction of the office. Asked about re-registration, Sanchez said: “I am working in construction. I took today off to get registered. Trinidad is a good place for us.”
Food support
In a telephone interview, Andreina Brown, founder of La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre at Farfan Street, Arima, said the centre has been assisting migrants by downloading the forms.
“About 150 Venezuelans passed through. Some of them have to drop off the forms in Port of Spain. We would help those who have to work and those who don’t have any money to travel by dropping off the forms by next week Tuesday,” she said.
Brown added: “We have been helping them with food support for people in extreme need. Grocery hampers are small. It’s tough to get donations. We have the homework centre and daycare centres. But with the Covid-19 onslaught, there’s not much we can do.”
Chaguanas activist Pradeep Cassiram told Express he had encouraged about ten or 15 people to re-register, but it’s very slow. “They are afraid they might be sent back. I passed by their houses, and they are at home. Some went to work. Very few Venezuelans care to re-register. The majority are here. They are working. They are not going back to face hard times,” he said.
Onerous forms
Fr Christian Pereira, parish priest of St Benedict’s Church in La Romaine, said if the Government wants to help the migrants, they should be more considerate of the forms. “It’s a five-page document which has to be done in English. We have been downloading the forms, since some of them don’t have computers.
“We are trying to continue helping where we can. They are supporting themselves with agricultural projects. We have declining resources. Fr Robert Christo has been helping a lot of Venezuelans in Penal,” added Pereira.
And Diego Martin resident John Clarke, who had constructed rooms at his home to accommodate Venezuelans fleeing Venezuela, said: “They are not going to re-register like before. I know about 50 of them who had registered. They had relatives and friends who were sent back home so they are afraid to re-register. They don’t want to go home. They are ‘braksing’.
“Four people whom I helped have gotten work in San Fernando, and one in Barataria.
“Those who live in Guiria (closer to Chaguaramas) are faring better than those from Tucupita. They are bringing fish, coconuts, crabs and avocadoes to sell. I, too, have stopped taking in new Venezuelans because of Covid-19. I have to protect myself and my family,” added Clarke.
Clarke’s friend, Francisco Guiterrez, who had re-registered on Monday, said: “The process was good. I am farming in the mountains, planting citrus, making money. I don’t make money in Venezuela. I don’t like Nicolas Maduro (Venezuelan president) or Juan Guaido.”