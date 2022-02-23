‘Very unfortunate’: Sinanan sorry over death of elderly couple

“IT is very unfortunate to lose your parents this way.”
So said Works Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday as he addressed questions in the Senate on the poor road conditions which delayed first responders in the rescue of an elderly couple who perished in a fire at Princes Town.
He said the Ministry of Works and Transport wished to extend condolences to the family of Ramdaye and Doodooman Sankar, adding he had lost both his parents some time ago.
Sinanan said there were two alternative routes to St Julien Village, which are in good condition and the travelling time to the community is the same. “The ministry wishes to encourage people to use these routes, while we undertake repairs to the roads in the community and throughout T&T,” he said .
Sinanan said St Julien Road is one of the historical roads which evolved with time and used as a track and is located on the ridge without any major changes in structure. It was not designed to carry any heavy axle loading and as such was not designed for the use of heavy trucks and ten-wheeler vehicles, he said. He also stated that the soil composition along this terrain was prone to landslips and failures. He said over the years the ministry has constantly conducted repairs to the roadway as a result of these challenges and had repaired over 40 landslips in an effort to keep this road passable. He said the ministry continued to be challenged by the soil movement and instability. To date there are 16 landslips.
Sinanan said as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to address this issue, in this fiscal year two (out of the 16 landslips) on St Julien Road were being addressed to ensure that the road remains passable.
Asked by Mark when the full repair of the roadway would be completed, Sinanan said there is ongoing work on St Julien’s Road. He said the road was passable but not for heavy trucks. He said the two alternative roads to get to the village are maintained for use by heavier trucks.
Collapsed roadway
Meanwhile Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles said the situation in respect of the collapsed roadway at the HDC Oasis Greens Housing Development which has frustrated residents should be rectified by the end of March.
She said so far there had been excavation of the roadway to 15 to 17 feet deep, removal and replacement of damaged sewer lines, backfilling and preparation of site for the road paving and pressure testing of newly installed lines. She said the outstanding works to be completed are final road paving and demobilisation/site clean-up. These works are expected to be completed by the end of March 2022, she said.