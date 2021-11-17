THE fumes from the oil which leaked into the Vessigny River caused some residents to leave their homes on Tuesday.
Raphael Ramlal told the media that members of his household, including his grandson, spent the night at a relative’s home. His sister-in-law who is unwell also left the area. They returned around 8 a.m. yesterday but did not remain at the house.
“This gas smell real killing and it was really, really bad, real bad, you couldn’t even stay inside your house.” Ramlal said. The 63-year-old added that the scent made him feel dizzy.
Ramlal explained that around 1.30 p.m. Tuesday he spotted “thick, black oil” in the area. He said Heritage Petroleum was contacted.
Ramlal, who remained at the house after his family left, said he had to bathe his dogs as they had gotten oil on them. However, so far they had not shown any adverse effects.
He said company officials told him he could not light the stove and that meals would be provided.
Another Vessigny resident, Cavinna Dickson, said she saw work being done along the river into the night on Tuesday.
“(Wednesday) morning representatives from Heritage came and asked us to not use any open flames because they said they were going to do clean-up work along the river bank. They told us that there’s a hydrocarbon release inside the river so we weren’t supposed to use any open flames, cook, and they said they would provide meals for us,” Dickson said.
She said while she had been complying with the company’s request, she was left waiting on lunch to provide for her children who were on their break during on-line classes. She also said her 91-year-old grandmother needed to have a meal.
The former clerk at Petrotrin felt the company’s response to the oil leak was slow.
“The response should be a lot better. They could at least come and let us know that right now we’re still doing the clean-up, be a little patient, bring something, a little mask, because when I have to come outside I have to wear a mask. I have a four-year-old, just now I had to bring her outside…she had to put on a mask.”
Dickson said with the scent in the area, the situation had also been tiring for her other children while they were in school virtually, and she felt nauseous and dizzy from the fumes.
“The smell was affecting a lot of other residents. We were here (but) the scent wasn’t as strong until later in the night… I’d like them to at least try to clean up as fast as possible because I wouldn’t want to have to spend another night inhaling these fumes because it starting to give me a minor headache.”
Dickson is asthmatic and one of her daughters has allergies. She said the child had been experiencing itchy eyes.
“I’m hoping that we get some kind of medical attention if anybody feels ill.”
Heritage: Air quality within normal levels
In a news release around mid-day yesterday, the company said oil was observed in the vicinity of the Vessigny River and “in accordance with its incident response protocols, Heritage immediately directed the lease operator, Trinity Brighton Operations, to suspend pumping and the pipeline was isolated”.
In keeping with international best practice, vacuum trucks had been mobilised to recover the spilled oil and excavation equipment remained on site to assist with containment and repair works.
“Residents and other impacted stakeholders are being engaged. Heritage officials are liaising with stakeholders to share up-to-date information and address the related concerns of those impacted,” the release added.
The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) had been notified and the company was also conducting air quality tests in the area.
“Thus far the readings are within normal levels,” said Heritage.
Road temporarily closed
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday advised of a 48-hour closure of Southern Main Road, Vessigny to facilitate the clean-up of the oil spill.
It was stated that the road would be closed from Labidco Roundabout to the Vance River and highway merger.
“Traffic will be diverted through Union Industrial Estate Road. Motorists and residents in the affected areas are asked to adhere to the road signs, and the instructions of police officers and other law enforcement personnel as the authorities move to restore normalcy and usability of the areas. Citizens are also urged to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution in the affected areas and along the alternative route. The TTPS will provide an update to the public when the road is reopened to vehicular traffic,” the release added.