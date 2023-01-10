NALINEE SEELAL, veteran journalist and a mentor to many a young aspiring reporter, passed away yesterday.
She was only 53.
Devoted husband Sydney Beepath confirmed that she had died around 1 a.m. at her home in Cunupia.
She had been ailing for some time.
Seelal’s last job was at Daily News Ltd (Newsday), where she retired early as a crime editor.
She joined the organisation in 1994 following her first reporting stint, which was at the now-defunct AVM Television Channel Four which operated out of Morvant.
It was at Newsday, however, where she really shone.
In 1998 she copped the Journalist of the Year Award in the Royal Bank Media awards.
Seelal was also rated as one of the most difficult to beat crime reporters to have ever graced local media and described as having, “contacts like dat”.
Veteran photographer Erica Ramjass, who often accompanied Seelal on her various, but sometimes gruesome crime assignments at Newsday, recalled fondly the faces of the competition when Seelal demonstrated her power one afternoon.
A murder had occurred and the body had already been moved from the scene.
Ramjass required a photo of the victim.
Seelal made “one phone-call.”
The police who were escorting the body to a mortuary ordered the hearse to pull aside on the Uriah Butler Highway. Ramjass caught up with them, got her photo and life went on, much to the chagrin of her media colleagues.
“I iz a boss,” she used to say to this reporter.
“Gyasi, Gyasi...remember is I who train yuh, eh,” she would say.
“Yesss,” I would groan.
Tough as nails, she had a heart of gold and was dedicated to the job, often deferring vacation for fear of missing out on a big story.
Before the advent of social media, Seelal was never about waiting for the story to show up on one’s smartphone, but did it the only way back then which was to go out and get it. Seelal epitomised the beat reporter and the dedication that was not just required, but needed, to navigate Trinidad and Tobago’s local crime scene and the people within.
She also paved the way for women in the industry.
In the 90s, while women were already well-established journalists and heads of media organisations, the crime beat, however, remained the domain of men.
Seelal shattered that reality.
She shattered it into thousands of pieces, earning the respect with the gumption to go anywhere she pleased and approach anyone for a comment...and we do mean anyone.
She was fearless, but at the same time sensitive, to the emotions of families and loved ones of victims of crime who were left behind hurting.
From Trinidad’s most notorious drug dealers to the highest ranks in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Seelal interviewed and quoted them all...and that was just before lunch.
She made it all look easy.
Nalinee Seelal will be greatly missed.