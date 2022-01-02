Victim dismembered in highway accident

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

AN unidentified man became the first road fatality victim of 2022.

The victim was killed while standing in the middle of the Uriah Butler Highway around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

He was struck with such velocity that he was dismembered, police said.

They were told that around 1.30 a.m. the 66-year-old driver of a silver Nissan Sylphy was proceeding north along the highway when upon reaching the vicinity of Chief Brand Products, he came into contact with the man.

The driver pulled aside and immediately notified authorities.

However, the victim died on the scene.

A team of officers led by Cpl Boxill responded.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Last year ended with 76 road fatalities – the lowest number of road deaths recorded since 1957.

Road safety officer Sgt Brent Batson noted this was a “significant milestone” not just for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, but for the country.

He called on citizens, the Police Service, and all associated stakeholders to continue to their efforts to further reduce this toll.

He also noted that “relentless” anti-speed and DUI (driving under the influence) operations by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, and Divisional Traffic Sections, together with the introduction of the UTURN digital traffic enforcement management as well as the Driver Demerit Point System, have shown success in changing the driving culture of the country to one that’s more responsible and accountable.

“We as a country have made a collective decision that unsafe, selfish and reckless driving will no longer be tolerated, and we should all continue to aspire to become safer and responsible road users-be it as a driver, passenger, pedestrian or cyclist,” Batson said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
‘I DID CALL AG’

‘I DID CALL AG’

Businessman Adrian Scoon has admitted to calling Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi while being questioned by police.

Scoon, the son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, further admitted his call to the AG centred around police officers shutting down his party on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day.

In a statement yesterday, Scoon said the call took place at the event on the boat and not the Carenage Police Station.

31 deaths push toll to 2,914

31 deaths push toll to 2,914

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 2,914 yesterday with the deaths of 31 more people.

There have been 45 Covid-19-related deaths in the last two days.

The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that the 31 deceased patients were:

• ten elderly men;

• eleven elderly women;

• five middle-aged men;

Kenny J dies of Covid

Kenny J dies of Covid

Memories of calypsonian Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph) and grief flooded social media yesterday following his death.

Kenny J spent what was one of his favourite times of the year, Christmas, at the Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre, fighting for his life.

After a two-week battle with Covid-19, which saw him being treated in the intensive care unit, Kenny J succumbed to the dreaded virus that has claimed close to 3,000 lives in Trinidad and Tobago.

Victim dismembered in highway accident

Victim dismembered in highway accident

AN unidentified man became the first road fatality victim of 2022.

The victim was killed while standing in the middle of the Uriah Butler Highway around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

He was struck with such velocity that he was dismembered, police said.

They were told that around 1.30 a.m. the 66-year-old driver of a silver Nissan Sylphy was proceeding north along the highway when upon reaching the vicinity of Chief Brand Products, he came into contact with the man.

Tobago’s deadliest day: deaths cross 200

Tobago’s deadliest day: deaths cross 200

Tobago recorded its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday, with six people losing their lives to the virus.

The six deaths have pushed the island’s total number of Covid-19 deaths past the 200 mark.

According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection’s clinical update yesterday, four men aged 61, 74, 78 and 81 years old, as well as two women aged 47 and 91 years old succumbed to the virus over a 24-hour period.

Recommended for you