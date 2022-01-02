Victim dismembered in highway accident

AN unidentified man became the first road fatality victim of 2022.
The victim was killed while standing in the middle of the Uriah Butler Highway around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.
He was struck with such velocity that he was dismembered, police said.
They were told that around 1.30 a.m. the 66-year-old driver of a silver Nissan Sylphy was proceeding north along the highway when upon reaching the vicinity of Chief Brand Products, he came into contact with the man.
The driver pulled aside and immediately notified authorities.
However, the victim died on the scene.
A team of officers led by Cpl Boxill responded.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Last year ended with 76 road fatalities – the lowest number of road deaths recorded since 1957.
Road safety officer Sgt Brent Batson noted this was a “significant milestone” not just for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, but for the country.
He called on citizens, the Police Service, and all associated stakeholders to continue to their efforts to further reduce this toll.
He also noted that “relentless” anti-speed and DUI (driving under the influence) operations by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, and Divisional Traffic Sections, together with the introduction of the UTURN digital traffic enforcement management as well as the Driver Demerit Point System, have shown success in changing the driving culture of the country to one that’s more responsible and accountable.
“We as a country have made a collective decision that unsafe, selfish and reckless driving will no longer be tolerated, and we should all continue to aspire to become safer and responsible road users-be it as a driver, passenger, pedestrian or cyclist,” Batson said.