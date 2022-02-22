Doctors and staff at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Virginia, USA, were left in disbelief and even moved to tears after meeting Katherine Akum Lum and hearing from her the horror she endured when lye was used in error to wash her pelvic area following a hysterectomy at St James Medical Complex in 2019.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Akum Lum said the level of compassion, kindness and concern she is being given at the US hospital is in very stark contrast to the painful treatment to her in Trinidad from the medical staff she spent two and a half years pleading for help from.
Akum Lum departed Trinidad via an air ambulance on February 12 to undergo re-constructive surgery at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital,
She was scheduled to undergo surgery on February 17 but it was shifted to another date after she was unable to get pre-operation checks, at the same hospital, completed before.
Since June 2019, following the hysterectomy where the lye was used in error, Akum Lum, a former civil engineer, has been bedridden,
The trauma and suffering she faced was highlighted in the media for the first time in two and a half years, sparking national support and ministerial intervention, which resulted in her being able to leave Trinidad for corrective surgery.
Akum Lum told the Express yesterday that after interfacing with the staff at the US hospital over the past week she feels angry as they could not believe that for two and a half years nothing was done to assist her in getting the re-constructive surgery, especially when the hospital was a fault.
“I have been telling my story and a lot of people here cannot believe that this could have happened to someone since 2019. They are in disbelief that a public institution that caused this amount of damage to me would allow this to happen,” she said.
“Everyone here is so compassionate and kind, the teams of nurses, the doctors, the psychologists, every single person is full of compassion, that is something we don’t have back home and that I never received.
“They are concerned about my health and assured me that they are going to take care of me to the best that they can. A lot of damage has already been done and I am not being given false hope that I will return 100 per cent to my old self, but they will try as best as they can,” she said.
“The priest from the chapel, she came to see me and she was actually crying,” she added.
She said because her case is such a unique one, word has gotten around the hospital about the nightmare she faced in Trinidad.
Akum Lum said after the compassion she received over the past week she is now angry.
“I feel angry because when I am asked why was nothing done for so long, I am left to say that I was sent home to die in Trinidad,” she said.
Akum Lum said what pains her most is that there are women in senior medical positions whom she interacted with face-to-face in Trinidad and who treated her with disdain.
“I truly think they were waiting for me to die so I would not be a problem anymore and this negligence will be hidden away,” she said.
Akum Lum said the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) had assured her that she would receive all the assistance necessary and they neglected her.
She said it was only when she retained former attorney general Anand Ramlogan that there was action.
Akum Lum has asked that the people of Trinidad and Tobago TO continue to keep her in their prayers.
“God kept me alive for a reason,” she said.