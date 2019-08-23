Ainsworth Sookhan

Charged: Ainsworth Sookhan

Ainsworth Sookhan has appeared before the court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man he allegedly wounded is awaiting surgery to remove his left eye.

Earlier this week, a video circulated on social media showing a man striking another with an object during an altercation.

The charge against Sookhan, who is also called Shortman, 30 of Phillipine near San Fernando, was read by San Fernando senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor.

It alleged that last Saturday at Coffee Street, San Fernando, together with another person, he wounded Sheldon Hamlet with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The indictable charge was laid by constable Kheraj of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department.

Defence attorney Faraz Mohammed asked for reasonable bail for his client. He said Sookhan suffered from chest problems which is yet to be diagnosed.

little.jpg
Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

He said the unmarried Sookhan, who had no children, was born with the condition known as dwarfism. Mohammed said his client received a disability grant from the Government but subsidised this by doing private for hire jobs and odd jobs.

The attorney said Sookhan had no pending matters but admitted he was charged in 2016 with traffic offences for which he was fined and placed on a bond. He said the two year bond had since expired.

Police prosecutor Ashley Mongroo made no objection to bail but gave an update that Hamlet was still in hospital. "He is stable however the eye has to be removed. They are making arrangements to have the surgery done."

Connor said she considered all factors as she placed Sookhan on $80,000 bail with a cash alternative of $15,000. Conditions that he has no interaction with Hamlet including through social media or a third party, at all times remain 150 feet away from him and report to the San Fernando police station were imposed.

The case was adjourned to September 20.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Murder on Rasta Hill

Murder on Rasta Hill

After an attempt on his life, Emmanuel Harrison, 20, left his Carenage home and fled to Ratc…

+2
BLOWOUT

BLOWOUT

The Government has announced major changes to the boards of Trini­dad Petroleum Holdings Ltd and its four subsidiary companies with the removal of chairman Wilfred Espinet and chief executive ­officer of Heritage Petroleum Com­pany Ltd Mike Wylie.