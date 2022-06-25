Victims in RBL heist threaten to sue bank

BLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) is facing a lawsuit from some its customers to recover possibly millions of dollars in family heirlooms that were stolen when thieves broke into its Couva branch last month.
If within the next 28 days the bank does not agree to negotiate reimbursement with those affected, attorneys representing the customers said they will be filing High Court proceedings for what they said was the bank’s breach of its contractual obligations.
In a pre-action protocol letter issued on Thursday, the attorneys said each of their client had entered into a contract with RBL to provide safety deposit-box services.
“The contractual relationship between my clients and RBL took the form of a licence agreement,” wrote attorney Kiel Taklalsingh.
He stated that sometime over the May 27 to 30 Indian Arrival Day weekend his clients lost jewelry and family heirlooms after the perpetrators smashed a hole through the wall and gained access to the vault that contained safety deposit boxes and records belonging to the bank.
As you are aware, it was an expressed term of the contract that should RBL use due diligence to deny access of any unauthorised person to said safe, the bank will not be responsible in any way for the aforesaid box or the contents thereof,” he wrote.
Attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Stefan Ramkissoon and Matthew Allahar appear together with Taklalsingh for the affected customers.
In total they are representing about a dozen customers.
Family heirlooms lost
Taklalsingh added: “It is our respectful view that an institution such as RBL, which offers safety deposit locker services, ought to have ensured that its facility was properly secured, monitored, and equipped to respond to threats promptly and in a manner to mitigate loss.”
He went on to state that the bank failed to ensure there were sufficiently secure premises to house the safety deposit boxes. It also failed to prevent unauthorised access to the boxes, “failed to implement a properly functioning sensor system to alert when there was an unauthorised breach; failed to have a network of cameras in the area where the boxes are kept; and failed to have a proper response system when an unauthorised breach was detected.
“As a result of these failures, my clients have lost large amounts of jewelry, cash, and other valuables, including family heirlooms that have been passed down for generations. As you may appreciate, some of these items were of tremendous sentimental value and reflected the historicity of our clients’ ancestry and family lineage.
“For instance, some of our clients have lost their mangal sutras, a gift of immense significance in Hinduism sometimes passed down through generations, which is often the first gift received by a Hindu bride from her husband symbolic of their marital bond,” he wrote.
The attorney said some of the items lost were beras and mohars. He explained that a mohar is a gold coin or necklace adorned with gold coins used as marriage payment by a groom to his bride or bride’s father.
“The loss of these items and family heirlooms have triggered very intense grief and anxiety amongst our clients. These pieces of jewelry not only represented evidence of hard work and wealth acquired over the years for these families but also stood for the continued tradition of investment in precious metals and gems which help preserve cultural identity for future generations of family members whilst appreciating monetary value,” he stated.
Taklalsingh said he and the other attorneys were hopeful that RBL would adopt a “humane, fair, and sensitive approach to this issue, especially considering that the losses suffered are not solely pecuniary, but emotionally traumatic”.