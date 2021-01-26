Victorious Garcia hailed as a ‘saltfish’ in Arima

“Garcia is a saltfish.”
This was the admission from a PNM activist, Courtenay Le Gendre, who yesterday described the UNC’s Sheldon Louis “Fish” Garcia after he took the Arima Central seat from PNM contender Dr Juliet Hilary Bernard in the local government by-election on Monday.
The seat was previously held by former Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian who was elected to Parliament as Arima MP last year.
Garcia’s victory sent shockwaves across Arima.
Garcia, 52, polled 764 votes to the PNM’s 692.
In local dialect, a “saltfish” refers to a person who is well liked.
Garcia came in for kudos for outstanding community service from Arima residents yesterday, especially driving children to school and assisting with sporting tournaments.
People from the borough said they felt Bernard was “cool” with others saying they felt she was aloof and could not communicate with them.
Some people felt Bernard had been foisted upon them as a candidate.
In a telephone interview yesterday Le Gendre said of Garcia’s victory: “It was a surprise. We thought we had it in the bag. We thought it was a done deal. We will have to give the results the acid test of investigation. We have to see what went wrong.”
A security guard said the UNC made the right choice.
“The UNC chose the right candidate. They chose someone who was in touch with the people. Garcia is a saltfish. A fish. He is well liked. Everybody in Malabar and Arima knows him. It just goes to show, people are no longer voting on race or party. It’s about performance.”
Fish a favourite
Lotto booth cashier Denise De Gale said: “Yes. It’s true. He used to take my daughter to school. And if you did not have money, no problem. Pay when you have. But he would never bang down the door, or embarrass you for money. He knows a lot of parents. And they would have gone out and voted for him.”
Arima mechanic Marlon Koon Koon said: “You never know the outcome, until the outcome. “Fish” is a favourite. He is well known. You are giving a person whom you know a chance to represent you in the Arima Borough Corporation. It is different from bringing Bernard and saying ‘here, vote for me’.”
He added: “You have the choice of a simple B15 car (Garcia), as opposed to a luxurious Mercedes Benz (Bernard). You will chose something that is dependable. Something you are certain about.”
On the way forward, he said: “I wish Garcia all the best. I wish the PDP all the best. Everybody deserves a fair chance...”
About to enter his car, Cocorite Road resident Lester Placide said: “As you move through Arima, you are getting mixed feedback about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. It could have impacted how people voted.
“People are saying he is not doing a good job after a fresh mandate. They are fed up already. Unemployment during Covid-19 is a big issue... Then people are saying he does not have resources to go around like before.”
At a mini-mart on the Trainline, proprietor Ricardo Rajnauth said: “Garcia seems like a hard worker. Give him a chance. He has to settle in the new role.”
One of his friends said: “I support what happened in Arima Central and Tobago. If not, the PNM would get too arrogant. They act as lords and ladies of the land. Put them in their place. Let them know they are there to serve the people and not themselves.”
Another customer at the mini-mart said: “Rowley should view it as a wake-up call. You just won an election and after five months people are turning against you.
“I saw (Laventille MP) Fitzgerald Hinds only boasting we have been here since 1956 and give us a birthday present. They gave Tobago many gifts like hospital and A.P.T. James vessel and people are turning against them. I want them to call another election. The PNM would lose more ground.”
Former councillor Annette Mungal-Gopaul said: “We are not very surprised Garcia won. He is a man who works with children and youths. He is a force to be reckoned with. He is humble and unassuming but a firebrand. A man who can get things done.
She added: “The task was a tad easy since people knew firsthand the personality of the candidate. We reminded them he was a helpful and caring person. “Fish” can motivate people. We will give him all the support he needs to move forward.”
People voted
personality
So said PNM insiders as they analysed the party’s loss of the Arima Central seat yesterday.
Party sources said that PNM Arima Central candidate Bernard was “a hard sell”.
Bernard was not considered grassroots nor did she attempt to appreciate the need to reach out to the ordinary people.
Instead, sources said, she insisted that she be addressed as “doctor”.
She was also commenting to burgesses that she would do better than those who preceded her, including former mayor Morris-Julian.
This, among other things did not sit well with the electorate.
By contrast, Bernard’s opponent, Garcia, presented himself as a humble man, who was prepared to serve the people.
Garcia’s campaign song stated that he was not a “doctor”, but a driver who transported the burgesses children to school.
Garcia is a football coach in the area and as a maxi-taxi driver, transported many of the school children in the Arima district.
—Additional
reporting by Ria Taitt