Victorious Kamla moved to tears

Almost 13,000 people braved the rains and floods yesterday to cast their votes in the internal United National Congress (UNC elections which saw Kamla Persad-Bissessar retaining her position as political leader.
The Express understands that when the polls closed at 6 p.m. preliminary figures showed that nearly 13,000 people had voted.
The voter turnout was lower compared to previous internal elections given the inclement weather which led to flooding, especially in the UNC strongholds of South and Central, UNC officials said.
Persad-Bissessar’s Star team appeared to have secured a landslide victory and continues to control all 18 UNC national executive positions.
She beat her opponent, former health minister Dr Fuad Khan, who challenged her for the party’s leadership.
Independent candidates Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, who contested the post of party organiser, and Ramona Ramdial, who battled for the elections officer position, were not able to muster enough votes to secure a win.
Khan is the third person to challenge Persad-Bissessar for the party’s leadership.
Former government minister Vasant Bharath and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal had tried, but failed to unseat her.
Moonilal retained his position as UNC deputy political leader on Persad-Bissessar’s Star team.
Since the UNC’s defeat at the past two general elections in 2015 and 2020, there have been calls for Persad-Bissessar to step down as leader but the party membership showed yesterday that they continue to throw their support behind her.
Persad-Bissessar first became UNC political leader in January 2010 after defeating party founding father Basdeo Panday.
At the internal elections in December 2020 she received 14,873 votes.
Bharath at that time received 2,193 votes.
It is not yet known exactly how many votes Khan received yesterday.
At the 2015 internal elections Persad-Bissessar got 17,502 votes and in 2017 her team also won with a landslide 20,328 votes.
Outpouring of support
Speaking last night at her Penal constituency office, Persad-Bissessar said she was moved to tears by the outpouring of support.
“Today, despite the heavy rains, lightning, flooding and loss of electricity in many areas, my beautiful loving and loyal UNC members came out in their thousands to participate in the free, democratic internal elections of our party,” she said.
“It brought tears to my eyes to see so many of you brave the torrential rainfall and flooding in areas to come out to support me. Seeing many of you making it to polling stations with your clothing soaked just to vote for me touched my heart dearly. My will to fight for you and the love I have for you continues to grow,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar expressed gratitude to all who voted for her and her team, saying she was humbled.
“I have never been ashamed to love you and you have never been ashamed to love me. I will love you all till the day the good Lord calls me home,” she said, adding that the rank and file of the party showed “that they will never accept persons who ridicule, disrespect, scorn and belittle the membership to lead them”.
The former prime minister said the party’s membership again showed that caste, class and “family dynasty” are over within the UNC.
She said serving is a privilege as the people have given her a powerful, clear mandate to continue as leader.
She took a jab at Khan, who had promised to return UNC founding father Basdeo Panday and his daughter Mickela Panday to the party’s helm if elected leader.
“Your foolish attempts to denigrate and humiliate the promoted children of the rank-and-file membership have failed again and only served to embarrass your own selves,” she said.
“The rank-and-file membership are proud that they came from the cane fields, oilfields and rice lagoons. However, they have sacrificed tremendously and educated themselves and their children who will lead this party into the future.
This is not the 60s , 70s and 80s where you could have fooled people,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said her opponents and detractors must accept this fact and love the membership as she does.
“Attacking the membership because they came from poor and humble backgrounds is a repulsive act. They are educated, skilled, well informed and knowledgeable persons who are not fooled by your disparaging behaviour,” she said.
She extended an olive branch and called for unity.
“Now that the elections are over, if you want to come together, you are welcome but you must stop your thoughtless and crazy behaviour. Remember—all are always welcome and there will always be room for everyone in the great House of the Rising Sun,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC will focus on the upcoming local government elections which are due later this year.
“As your leader, my plan is to ensure that any future Government that I lead will work diligently to create a better future for you and your family by investing in education and health; creating jobs so you can provide for your family and plan for the future; and helping you to feel safe and secure in your homes and on our streets,” she said.