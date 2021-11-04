Vieira calls for code of conduct

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira has made good on his promise to file a motion of censure asking the Senate to denounce the “unparliamentary conduct” of certain Opposition senators at the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21.

In his motion, Vieira is also calling for the Senate to establish a Select Committee to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behaviour for senators.

At the Electoral College meeting of October 21, Independent senators were subjected to verbal abuse and questioning of their motives as they registered their vote against the impeachment motion filed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar against President Paula-Mae Weekes.

There were collective cries of “shame!”, “PNM!” from the Opposition members while Opposition Senator Anil Roberts shouted: “Singing for all yuh supper”, in reference to Independent senators as they voted.

Vieira’s motion asks the House to condemn this behaviour which he contends is in breach of the standards of conduct, and amounted to “molestation”, “intimidation”, and “an attempt to obstruct, impede, influence and interfere with Independent senators” in the conduct of their duties.

The motion

Vieira’s motions states: “Whereas all senators have a duty to uphold the dignity, discipline and decorum of Parliament and defend it against disrespect;

And whereas failure to uphold the dignity of Parliament, by disregarding its rules, by using unparliamentary language, by disobeying and ignoring the authority of the presiding officer, diminishes and erodes public confidence in said institution;

And whereas conduct calculated to obstruct, intimidate or impede members in the discharge of their duties is a breach of privilege;

And whereas all Opposition senators who were present at the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21, 2021, made abusive and malicious assertions, imputed false and improper motives, and cast negative reflections on the character and impartiality of all Independent senators during said proceedings of the Electoral College, and in the media;

Be it resolved that this Senate censure the unparliamentary conduct of said Opposition senators who by threat or molestation have attempted to obstruct, impede, influence or interfere with said Independent senators in their performance of their duties;

And be it further resolved that a Select Committee be established to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behaviour for Senators”.

Code of conduct

Parliamentary officials said on Wednesday that according to the House of Representatives (Powers and Privileges) Act, Chapter 2: 02, “any person who assaults, obstructs, molests, or insults any member coming to, being within, or going from the precincts of the House, or endeavours to compel any member by force, insult or menace to declare himself in favour of or against any proposition or matter pending or expected to be brought before the House or any committee” is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 and to imprisonment for three months. (The act applies to members of both Houses.)

However, on the face of it, officials said it is unclear whether the penalties for the offence in the act appear to apply only to persons who are not the Members of Parliament. Parliament generally relies on its own internal mechanisms to treat with such breaches by its membership.

Parliamentary officials said if Members of Parliament are allowed to flout accepted standards of behaviour, it could send the wrong signal to members of the public who may also engage in that kind of conduct.

Neither House (the Senate or the House of Representatives) has a code of ethical conduct and beha­viour. A code of ethics was approved for the House of Representatives during the tenure of former prime minister ANR Robinson in 1987, but that code focuses on ethical behaviour in regard to matters of pecuniary interest and conflict of duty. This code has never been revised or extended to include other forms of behaviour.

Vieira: Darkest day

In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Vieira said he was absolutely appalled by what happened at the Electoral College. “It was disgraceful and it will go down in the annals of history as one of the darkest days in our parliamentary proceedings”.

He also accused the Opposition of double standards. “You (the Opposition) come there and wrap yourself in the robes of democracy and say, ‘Oh, you are fighting for democratic rights and people must be free to speak out and to choose and to vote for their consciences’. And when the Independents vote, you boo? If I start to boo when they vote, how would they like that?”

Vieira said members of the Opposition imputed the integrity and the reputation of Independent senators by saying they were not independent and that they were singing for their supper.

Vieira’s motion of censure can only be debated on Private Members’ Day in the Senate. When it is debated would depend on where Vieira stands in the list ofsenators who have matters for debate on Private Members’ Day.

The Electoral College is composed of members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Vieira calls for code of conduct

Vieira calls for code of conduct

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira has made good on his promise to file a motion of censure asking the Senate to denounce the “unparliamentary conduct” of certain Opposition senators at the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21.

+2
JANEKA FOUND DEAD

JANEKA FOUND DEAD

The search for Kezia Jeneka Guerra ended in horror yesterday when her body was discovered in a shallow grave near a river off Santa Barbara Road in Maracas, St Joseph.

Police said the grave was an estimated four feet deep.

Near its location were flags and other items traditionally used for prayer rituals, however, police said due to the nearby river, there was no immediate link.

Painful Divali for Taramatie

Painful Divali for Taramatie

TARAMATIE RAMSINGH had planned to light deyas in celebration of Divali yesterday. She was, however, unable to do so as she remained hospitalised, nursing chop wounds from a cutlass attack that claimed the life of Premnath Maraj.

Speaking to the Express yesterday Taramatie’s sister, Linda Ramsingh, said as Hindus, they were preparing for Divali. This led to Maraj cutting the grass at Taramatie’s St John’s Branch Trace home on Monday.

T&T records 10 deaths, 335 new virus cases

T&T records 10 deaths, 335 new virus cases

AN additional ten people have died from Covid-19, bringing Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 1,739 as of yesterday.

Yesterday’s fatalities were a slight decline from the previous three days, and brought the death toll for the first four days of November to 43 people.

+2
The land-grab killings

The land-grab killings

This is a tragic story of a family ripped apart by land grabbing, murder, and cancer.

What began as a usual night of relaxing activities on July 4, 2016, for the Francis family at their home at Sisters Road, Hardbargain, would end in bloodshed, and those who survived the harrowing attack, have been left so broken they can barely tell the tale.

Recommended for you