Vieira calls for code of conduct

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira has made good on his promise to file a motion of censure asking the Senate to denounce the “unparliamentary conduct” of certain Opposition senators at the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21.
In his motion, Vieira is also calling for the Senate to establish a Select Committee to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behaviour for senators.
At the Electoral College meeting of October 21, Independent senators were subjected to verbal abuse and questioning of their motives as they registered their vote against the impeachment motion filed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar against President Paula-Mae Weekes.
There were collective cries of “shame!”, “PNM!” from the Opposition members while Opposition Senator Anil Roberts shouted: “Singing for all yuh supper”, in reference to Independent senators as they voted.
Vieira’s motion asks the House to condemn this behaviour which he contends is in breach of the standards of conduct, and amounted to “molestation”, “intimidation”, and “an attempt to obstruct, impede, influence and interfere with Independent senators” in the conduct of their duties.
The motion
Vieira’s motions states: “Whereas all senators have a duty to uphold the dignity, discipline and decorum of Parliament and defend it against disrespect;
And whereas failure to uphold the dignity of Parliament, by disregarding its rules, by using unparliamentary language, by disobeying and ignoring the authority of the presiding officer, diminishes and erodes public confidence in said institution;
And whereas conduct calculated to obstruct, intimidate or impede members in the discharge of their duties is a breach of privilege;
And whereas all Opposition senators who were present at the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21, 2021, made abusive and malicious assertions, imputed false and improper motives, and cast negative reflections on the character and impartiality of all Independent senators during said proceedings of the Electoral College, and in the media;
Be it resolved that this Senate censure the unparliamentary conduct of said Opposition senators who by threat or molestation have attempted to obstruct, impede, influence or interfere with said Independent senators in their performance of their duties;
And be it further resolved that a Select Committee be established to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behaviour for Senators”.
Code of conduct
Parliamentary officials said on Wednesday that according to the House of Representatives (Powers and Privileges) Act, Chapter 2: 02, “any person who assaults, obstructs, molests, or insults any member coming to, being within, or going from the precincts of the House, or endeavours to compel any member by force, insult or menace to declare himself in favour of or against any proposition or matter pending or expected to be brought before the House or any committee” is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 and to imprisonment for three months. (The act applies to members of both Houses.)
However, on the face of it, officials said it is unclear whether the penalties for the offence in the act appear to apply only to persons who are not the Members of Parliament. Parliament generally relies on its own internal mechanisms to treat with such breaches by its membership.
Parliamentary officials said if Members of Parliament are allowed to flout accepted standards of behaviour, it could send the wrong signal to members of the public who may also engage in that kind of conduct.
Neither House (the Senate or the House of Representatives) has a code of ethical conduct and behaviour. A code of ethics was approved for the House of Representatives during the tenure of former prime minister ANR Robinson in 1987, but that code focuses on ethical behaviour in regard to matters of pecuniary interest and conflict of duty. This code has never been revised or extended to include other forms of behaviour.
Vieira: Darkest day
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Vieira said he was absolutely appalled by what happened at the Electoral College. “It was disgraceful and it will go down in the annals of history as one of the darkest days in our parliamentary proceedings”.
He also accused the Opposition of double standards. “You (the Opposition) come there and wrap yourself in the robes of democracy and say, ‘Oh, you are fighting for democratic rights and people must be free to speak out and to choose and to vote for their consciences’. And when the Independents vote, you boo? If I start to boo when they vote, how would they like that?”
Vieira said members of the Opposition imputed the integrity and the reputation of Independent senators by saying they were not independent and that they were singing for their supper.
Vieira’s motion of censure can only be debated on Private Members’ Day in the Senate. When it is debated would depend on where Vieira stands in the list ofsenators who have matters for debate on Private Members’ Day.
The Electoral College is composed of members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.