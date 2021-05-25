THE Candlelight Movement yesterday condemned the Prime Minister’s “reprehensible, vile and callous statement” on vigils held for murdered Andrea Bharatt and linking it with the current Covid-19 spread.
The organisation, which coordinated the vigils, said in a statement yesterday signed by its PRO Kandace Bharath that the gatherings were not to blame and urged the PM to desist from politicising Bharatt’s killing.
Rowley on Monday hit back at claims from the Opposition that the spike resulted from thousands of people travelling to and from Tobago during the Easter period, on the PM’s advice.
He said that was not the case and pointed to the vigils which he said were organised and paid for by the Opposition.
“The only country that I know of in the Caribbean where in the middle of the pandemic the Opposition organised gatherings of people called vigils, thousands of people for a month, trying to exploit the death of Andrea Bharatt...What other gatherings took place in Trinidad during that period after we came out of February?” Rowley questioned.
In the statement, the Candlelight Movement said it has stated unequivocally, from the outset, that the Movement has no political affiliation and denies any allegation of an affiliation with the UNC and/or being paid for by the UNC.
“In fact, throughout the history of the Movement, statements have been made criticising both the Government and the Opposition for their respective failures to protect our citizens from crime and calling upon Parliament, in its entirety, to do better to protect our women and citizens,” the organisation said.
The organisation said it was being used as a scapegoat to blame for the Covid-19 spike.
“It is appalling, but no surprise, that the PM has sought to use the name of an innocent victim of murder callously, without care or any consideration for the damage of such statements to the family and loved ones of this victim who he used as his scapegoat for his Government’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Instead, the organisation pointed to the country’s unsecured borders, through which it said the Brazilian variant of the virus was introduced to this country.
The first case of the P1 variant was confirmed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to have been detected in a Venezuelan migrant.
Further, the Candlelight Movement noted that the last vigils were held on March 12, one of which was attended by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
Irresponsible call
The organisation said it was not the vigils, but Rowley’s “irresponsible” call for citizens to visit Tobago for the Easter weekend that contributed to the spike.
“On April 5, whilst in Tobago, it was announced that the PM who had travelled from Trinidad to Tobago was Covid-19 positive. It must be noted at this juncture that no member of the Candlelight Movement’s committee has tested positive for Covid-19 nor were there reports of positive cases among any of the volunteers who assisted with any events, to date,” it said.
The organisation also pointed to other events it said had taken place some two weeks before the Covid-19 numbers began to spiral.
“On April 10, a wedding of the daughter of a well-known PNM financier took place in St Clair attended by hundreds of guests, including Government ministers,” it said.
“Based on the foregoing, we call upon the PM to let good sense prevail, stop playing politics and to look at the failures of his Government in the execution of its functions, which is tasked with protecting its citizenry from both crime and Covid-19,” it added.