Village on verge of being cut off

AT least 15 homes are in danger of being cut off from society at Diamond Road in Princes Town, where two landslides on opposing ends of the roadway have made it impassable to vehicles and hindered access to community services such as garbage collection.
Along this serpentine offshoot of St Croix Road, residents say a years-old landslip, which saw access to the nearby Realize Road being shuttered last year, has recently been worsened by a second slippage closer to its further end.
The second slippage, they said, has now taken with it half of the existing roadway, making the road only accessible to small vehicles. And, as a result, community members whose homes are built between these slippages fear they will soon be completely shut off from the rest of the country.
“Diamond Road starts on the St Croix side and ends on Realize Road. On the Realize Road end, there was a landslide that took place, and the road is closed so nothing can pass out on that side. They came and put up a road closed sign on that side. Closer to Christmas, we don’t know if it is a leaking water line but there is now a landslide on that side. So, we can’t go out on the Realize Road end and if the road continues to slip, we will be completely stranded here,” one resident told the Express on Saturday.
Residents said services such as garbage collection and truck-borne water have already been halted. Some have resorted to transporting their garbage outside of the affected area to be collected while others have piles of waste that remain for disposal.
“In terms of water, we have pipe-borne water, but we normally get a supply once a week. In the event that the road should go we will also have no water because no water truck will be able to come in. As for the garbage I spoke with a neighbour outside of the cut off where the garbage truck turns and asked if I could leave my garbage in their bin. Now I have to take my garbage and drop it to someone for collection. It is an inconvenience,” said one resident.
“What I can burn, I burn, what I can’t burn I have to carry down the street to where a relative lives and put it there. I’ve seen some people with piles to be collected,” said another.
At #57 Diamond Street, homeowner Alana Mitchell says she watched as portions of the moving earth slowly toppled into her yard and significantly tilted a nearby electricity pole in late December.
The tilted pole, she said, is currently tied with rope to a coconut tree atop the crumbling hill to avoid further collapse. And as the landslide progresses, she says, she is unsure if her home of the past two years will survive further damage.
“It is pulling from the road all the way coming down into my yard. The light pole stripped, within a couple of days after it moved and then it moved again as the rain stopped. I haven’t had any movement since, but the light pole is now tied to a tree to stay up and that is something I will have to pay to replace. I took from my own pocket and built a retaining wall behind my house, and I think if not for that wall, everything would be gone today,” she said on Saturday.
Mitchell attributed the landslide to a lack of proper drainage in the area and the dredging of a pond nearby.
However, she said, much of the worsening slippages in the area (residents identified at least five) could have been avoided had residents’ concerns been addressed by government representatives in the years prior.
Some, she said, felt disappointed by the response of local representatives and the Princes Town Regional Corporation, which is responsible for the road’s repair.
“There is a lack of drainage on the street and a lot of water is coming down from the road into my yard. There is also a pond behind my house that a neighbour has dredged and that is adding to the problem. The lack of drainage coupled with that pond would have contributed to what I am now dealing with.”
“We have tonnes of letters that we would have written over the years to the corporation asking for drainage, box drains and we have been neglected. I have documented proof dating back from 2004 straight up to now asking for them to do drainage and fix our roads. It is not a ‘now’ problem.”
“I saw the news and I saw where the councillor said the corporation does not have money but the corporation doesn’t have money now. We have been dealing with this for years. We went to meetings at the corporation so they can’t say it’s beyond their reach now, it has been ongoing for a number of years. If it was addressed when we initially asked, it wouldn’t have gotten to this point,” said Mitchell.
Copies of these letters were sent to the Express, dating as far back as 2004. In one such letter dated February 27, 2009; residents collectively wrote to the Princes Town Regional Corporation requesting assistance. The letter was signed by more than 50 residents.
Action
The Express contacted councillor for the area, Rajesh Lall, for a response. Lall responded that he shared the frustration of residents but cited a lack of funding within the corporation to address the issue.
“I note the concerns of the residents and I share in their frustration. You can well imagine the number of complaints that come my way daily as a result of this issue and, though we have been trying our best, the issue of lack of funding remains a fact and not merely a claim. Our records at the corporation would reflect the same,” he said.
To date, he said, there has been a response from the Ministry of Local Government to the corporation’s request for funding to begin repairs. Lall attributed the lack of resources to political victimisation.
“Unfortunately, to the detriment of the residents, much cannot be done unless we receive funding which we are dependent on the central government for. The ministry has not communicated to me in any way their intentions, or lack thereof, to address this matter.”
“I find it completely ludicrous that this is what tax-paying residents must face at the hand of a government that has no concern for the people whom they have been elected to serve. As a local government councillor, the resources are simply not with us and it leaves me to conclude that we are victims of political victimisation in my district,” he said.
On January 5, a letter was sent by Member of Parliament for the area, Michelle Benjamin, to Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein requesting that the area be visited and examined.
The Express contacted Hosein to ask for a response. None was received.