Villagers frightened after bridge collapses

The sudden and unexpected collapse of a Bailey bridge on lower Piparo Road yesterday morning, with the rupturing of a water main, has made access into and out the area very difficult for villagers and cut off their water supply.
Fearful residents have also been left pondering what their fate would have been had they been crossing the bridge when it collapsed.
“I’m very scared looking at it,” Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes, a resident of the area, told the Express. “Just yesterday morning (Saturday) I drove along that bridge. There’s usually heavy traffic in this area.”
Resident Mark Jaikaran said he usually walks over the bridge early Sunday morning to go to the market a short distance away.
“I suffer from mild cerebral palsy and I’m feeling very scared. I keep thinking if anything had happened to me while walking over the bridge,” he said.
Jaikaran said a villager, Kishan Ramadhar, on his way to his construction job at 3 a.m. discovered the bridge had collapsed.
He said villagers are thanking God it happened in the early hours of the morning when most of them were asleep and no lives were lost.
Jaikaran said the collapsed bridge has caused a severe inconvenience to villagers who now have to traverse some ten miles through Dhanraj Hoseine Trace just to get to the other side of the bridge.
Those who rely on taxis to take them out of the village may have to pay a higher fare to get out, as well.
He said a major water line burst when the bridge collapsed and the water supply was turned off.
“We have no water in the community right now.”
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) chairman Henry Awong, who was on the site early yesterday morning, said according to reports the bridge collapsed around 1 a.m.
“I was told by the family living closest to the bridge that they heard a loud noise around 1 a.m. Sunday morning and upon checking realised it was the bridge collapsing. He saw a woman crossing the bridge to go to church on the other side.
“I told her she should not be doing that, that she should stay home and pray because it was a risk, but people continue to take a chance although there is caution tape around it.”
He said part of the road about 15 feet beyond the bridge has cracks and may also collapse.
Awong said Ministry of Works engineers and Water and Sewerage Authority officials visited the area yesterday and did assessments.
He said the Bailey bridge was constructed when Jack Warner was Works and Transport minister during the People’s Partnership administration between 2010 to 2015.
“The Bailey bridge was supposed to be temporary. But it remained there over the years with heavy vehicles passing back and forth over it.”
Awong said there are signs of water erosion from heavy rainfall along the banks of the river under the bridge, which seems to have been the major cause of its collapse.
“We are trying to get the bridge constructed as quickly as possible,” he assured.