Vincent Nelson unraveled

A “deathbed” resolution to make amends, triggered by a call from a former attorney general (AG), led Vincent Nelson, KC, to unburden himself and spill the beans about alleged wrongdoing detailed in his notarised statement of October 5, 2017. This, according to the amended defence of the AG submitted in the civil lawsuit between Nelson and the AG and in other relevant documents submitted in the criminal proceedings.
Apparently, the arc of the Nelson episodic storyline has followed dramatic paths during the last decade.
Between October 2010 and February 2022, based on the facts, he moved from being a conspirator, to a whistle-blower, to an uncooperative witness with respect to his relationship to former AG Anand Ramlogan and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen; from a KC reaping the alleged corrupt rewards of State largesse, to a cancer patient preparing for death, to a cancer-free man, professionally disgraced, and under investigation fighting to regain all that he thought he lost.
It all began on October 6, 2017, when Justice Ricky Rahim granted a judgment in favour of Nelson, dismissing the State’s application to strike out Nelson’s claim for legal fees, which amounted to approximately £1 million. (Nelson had been retained by previous AG Anand Ramlogan) in the matter from which the one-million-pound legal fee claim had arisen—that is, BPTT v the Board of Inland Revenue. Nelson had sued the State for his legal fees in December 2016.
According to the AG’s amended defence, in the course of the litigation for his claim for outstanding fees, Nelson said former AG, Anand Ramlogan, contacted him and informed him that he (Ramlogan) was still in possession of letterheads from the Office of the AG. Nelson said Ramlogan also informed him that he was prepared to sign and backdate a letter which would state that the monies claimed by him (Nelson) (in the lawsuit against the State) “were due and payable if Nelson agreed to pay 30 per cent of the sums recovered by him to Ramlogan”.
The AG’s amended defence stated further that then-AG Faris Al-Rawi was informed of this matter by Nelson’s attorney, Roger Kawalsingh (in the civil lawsuit claim), on October 5, 2017. Al-Rawi asked whether Nelson would be prepared to officially disclose information regarding his relationship with Ramlogan, the AG’s amended defence stated. “On or around 12 October 2017, RK (Roger Kawalsingh) met with the Defendant (then AG Al-Rawi) and informed him that the claimant (Nelson) had instructed him to advise the Defendant (Al-Rawi) that he had evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Ramlogan and others and that he (Nelson) was willing to disclose that information subject to protective undertakings. Either at this meeting or the next, RK further disclosed to the Defendant that the Claimant was gravely ill and wished to purge his conscience before he passed away,” the AG’s amended defence stated.
The notarised
statement
In the notarised statement, Nelson said in late 2010 he was invited to meet with then-AG Anand Ramlogan to discuss the undertaking of legal services on behalf of the Government of T&T. He was informed that Ramlogan wanted to retain him to lead a probe into matters concerning Petrotrin. Ramdeen was also retained. According to Nelson in his notarised statement, “I returned to Trinidad on 5 November 2011 to commence work on the (Petrotrin) forensic probe. I was scheduled to leave on 13 November. During the visit, Gerald Ramdeen informed me that Anand Ramlogan wished to have a meeting with me concerning the ‘probes’. The meeting took place in the AG’s office. In attendance was (sic) Ramlogan, Ramdeen and myself. The only subject of conversation at the meeting (raised for the first time) was the demand by Ramlogan for payment by me to Ramlogan of a percentage of the fees I was to receive from engagement on the ‘probes’. It was made clear that this was not a request but a requirement.”
Nelson agreed to pay Ramlogan ten per cent of the gross fees received by him (Nelson) for any work undertaken by him for the Government of T&T or state enterprises, according to both notarised statement and the AG’s amended defence.
The statement of October 26, 2017, which was notarised by John Jeffery (Stamford, UK) further stated, “Ramlogan wanted the funds to be paid to Ramdeen who would then ‘make available’ the funds to Ramlogan. In our discussion I raised the fact that this could cause problems for all involved if it was discovered. Ramlogan said that to disguise the fact that the funds were being paid to him, Ramdeen and I should agree the ‘fiction’ that the payments were being made to Ramdeen as part of an agreement whereby I was part of Ramdeen’s chambers. Notwithstanding this ‘fiction’, it should be emphasised that at no time was I ever part of Ramdeen’s chambers. I never used any of the facilities or his chambers and visited it no more than five times during the entire period I worked in Trinidad over a period of four years. The ‘fiction’ was purely to disguise the real reason for the payment to Ramdeen.”
Payments trail
Attached to the notarised statement were copies of screenshots showing payments made from Nelson’s Natwest Bank account in the United Kingdom (UK) and his Sagicor bank account in Jamaica to Ramdeen’s Scotiabank account in Trinidad and Tobago. Nelson confirmed in a subsequent interview (in April 2019) with the ACIB that a total of £200,367 was paid in kickbacks during the period October 1, 2010, to September 9, 2015, by him.
Kawalsingh met with Al-Rawi on or about November 5, 2017, and disclosed a copy of the statement which Nelson was proposing to make. “RK did not provide the Defendant with a copy of the statement at that time. RK further advised the Defendant that the Claimant would provide a Notarised Statement on the condition that certain indemnities were given. The nature of those indemnities was discussed but the specific terms thereof were not agreed and were subject to advice from Senior Counsel and to the execution of a written agreement,” the AG’s amended defence said.
Bridgetown
Later in November 2017, an indemnity agreement was executed between Nelson and the AG. Al-Rawi then passed on the notarised statement to the ACIB and the DPP, which led to a formal investigation. On February 2, 2019, Nelson gave his first statement to the ACIB setting out in further detail the information he had provided in his notarised statement. The statement to the ACIB was given in Barbados and was notarised by the Registrar of the Supreme Court in Barbados and Notary Public Barbara Alleyne. Nelson was interviewed by Senior Superintendent Nurse, head of the ACIB, in the presence of Kawalsingh at the Hilton hotel conference room, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The interview took place between 10.50 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. In that interview, Nelson revealed that his “introduction to working in Trinidad came as a result of Akbar Ali contacting my clerk David Barnes in September 2010 to ask if I was available to work in Trinidad for the GORTT (Government of T&T). I had not met or known of Akbar Ali before that time”, he said.
Nelson also disclosed that the meeting at Cabildo Chambers took place (at which the demand for a kickback was made) after he had been summoned to Parliament with Varun Debideen, Akbar Ail and Ramdeen where Ramlogan had been piloting a bill. “We were taken to a committee room (of Parliament) where discussions commenced about the probes and at one stage... he (Ramlogan) said that he didn’t think that the room was secure enough to continue the discussions and he asked us all to go back to his chambers at Cabildo building... We continued the discussion about the probes and he asked Akbar Ail and Debideen to leave the room, leaving Ramdeen and myself, together with him and at this point he mentioned about the kickback”.
In the February 2, 2019, statement, Nelson also recalled a meeting with Ramlogan in September 2012 in Kingston, Jamaica, where he (Ramlogan) was attending a Caribbean Attorneys General meeting “and he requested that I invite him to dinner at my house in Jamaica”. Nelson continued, “Ramlogan travelled to my house in my car... I recall that Ramlogan made a sort of apology for asking for a kickback, by saying words to the effect that his salary as Attorney General was very small compared to what he was previously earning as (a) self-employed attorney and that he needed to supplement the salary to survive financially.”
Italy address unknown
In the interview with the head of the ACIB, Nurse, Nelson also revealed that he lived in Italy “but for reasons of security, did not wish to disclose the exact address”. He also stated that he still had the “precursor, but the cancer is gone”. (A precursor is an abnormal group of cells that have the potential to turn into cancer over time.)
At that point in time, Nelson told Nurse he had not entered into any discussion with the DPP in relation to immunity from prosecution. He also promised to provide documents from his bank, evidencing wire transfers to Ramdeen “as soon as possible via email”. He also said he received the information on Ramdeen’s account via email from him and promised to provide it to Nurse later on.
Nelson was also asked whether he ever had to account to his law chambers in the UK for the “kickbacks”.
He answered: “No. As I am usually paid later by the GORTT, and when I am, Chambers deduct their 19 to 22 per cent and then they send the remainder to my account or alternatively the chambers would direct the AG’s office to pay the money directly to my account in Jamaica and I would then inform chambers when the money is received and they would deduct the expenses from my UK account”. Nelson also spoke of a falling out between Ramlogan and another British KC.
The hand-written notes from the interview were read over by Nelson, who signed and dated each page, initialising the mistakes (and corrections) made.
There was another interview and a statement given to the police on April 30, 2019, in the presence of Nurse, Sergeant Daniel and acting Sergeant Weaver-Ali (TTPS) and attorney Keith Scotland. Nelson repeated his allegations in the interview and the statement. Each page of both documents was stamped by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young.
Plea agreement: Nelson to testify
Plea discussions then took place with the DPP and on May 2, 2019, a plea agreement was signed by DPP, Roger Gaspard, Nelson and British KC Thomas Michael Chard Allen, attorney for Nelson.
Under the plea agreement, it was acknowledged that Nelson was charged with conspiracy under the Prevention of Corruption Act, conspiracy contrary to common law to commit misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy under the Proceeds of Crime Act for conspiracy with Ramlogan and Ramdeen on divers (varying) days between October 1, 2010, and September 9, 2015, to respectively give rewards corruptly, to have Ramlogan misbehave in public office and to receive, conceal and transfer criminal property, namely rewards given by Nelson to Ramlogan. Nelson pleaded guilty to the offences.
Under the plea agreement, Nelson agreed to give evidence for the prosecution in any criminal proceedings brought by the State against Ramlogan, Ramdeen and any other person(s) “consistent with the truth and the contents of the statement/statutory declaration dated April 30, 2019”.
He also agreed to provide all witness statements as might be required by the DPP or the TTPS for the prosecution of any criminal proceedings against Ramlogan and Ramdeen; to make full disclosure to the complainant (the State) on the charges against him and to the DPP of all matters in which he was instructed by the AG of Trinidad and Tobago, the Solicitor General, the Chief State Solicitor and or any public body; to make full disclosure to the complainant on the charges against him and the DPP of any further wrongdoing of any description whether in Trinidad and Tobago or elsewhere in which he had been involved. The plea agreement also stated that Nelson “shall travel to Trinidad and Tobago when required to do so, upon reasonable notice by the Director of Public Prosecutions”.
The plea agreement stated that upon Nelson pleading guilty to the charges set out above, the DPP:
i) shall discontinue the proceedings against him on the conspiracy contrary to common law to commit misbehaviour in public office;
ii) to recommend to each and every Court before which Nelson shall appear in connection with this matter that the State considers that it would be appropriate for him to be granted bail without sureties until the final disposal of the criminal proceedings against him;
iii) recommend to the Court that it would be appropriate for Nelson to leave the jurisdiction until he is required to attend Court;
iv) to recommend to the Court that the Accused should be given a non-custodial sentence in view of the following factors—personal mitigating circumstances, the accused pleading guilty to the offences set out above and the accused agreeing to give evidence for the State “despite the great personal risk to himself”;
v) to recommend to the TTPS or any other relevant security agency that appropriate measures be taken to ensure the personal safety and security of Nelson once he is within the jurisdiction of Trinidad and Tobago;
vi) to file this agreement in the PoS Magistrates’ Court forthwith upon the execution.
The plea agreement was filed with the PoS Magistrates’ Court on this same day (May 2, 2019).
Nelson refuses to testify
On May 27, 2019, Ramlogan and Ramdeen were charged. On June 6, 2019, Nelson appeared before Justice Malcolm Holdip and pleaded guilty. On March 2, 2020, Nelson was sentenced for his role in the bribery arrangement to the payment of fines of $2.4 million, and was placed on a bond to keep the peace for a period of three years or, in default, serve two years’ hard labour.
Claims for indemnification were then made by Nelson after this sentence. In a letter dated December 7, 2020, then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi wrote to the DPP indicating that BCL Solicitors for Nelson had written to the Government addressing the issue of payment of fees, and required that the Government “honour its obligations pursuant to the Indemnity Agreement, provided to Mr Nelson... I am mindful of any allegations of undue influence and as such, I bring the said correspondence to your urgent attention for your consideration and advice”, Al-Rawi said to Gaspard.
The DPP replied by letter dated December 16, 2020, stating that he “respectfully... decline to proffer any advice to you on this matter, since the handling of same and its potential progenies, falls entirely within your purview and that of your legal advisers. Further, it is my considered opinion that it would be improper for my office to associate itself with this development”.
Civil proceedings were brought by Nelson against the Attorney General and Nelson filed his first Statement of Case on February 8, 2022, and an Amended Statement of Case on May 13, 2022.
Nelson subsequently refused to testify in the matter involving Ramlogan and Ramdeen, unless his claims for payment, brought in the aftermath of the sentencing by Justice Holdip, were satisfied. On October 10, 2022, the DPP discontinued the charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
Gaspard said his decision was based on the fact that Nelson declined to give testimony before the determination of his ($100 million) civil lawsuit against the Office of the Attorney General (over the alleged breach of indemnity agreement.)