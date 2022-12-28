Vintage Jaguar burns with home

Jaguar

Arson is suspected in a fire which destroyed an unoccupied house and a motor vehicle on the Moruga Road, St Mary's,Moruga .yesterday. Losses is estimated at over $60,000 Photo:TREVOR WATSON

Four siblings have been left with just memories after a fire destroyed their treasured childhood home on St Mary’s Road in Moruga on Monday night.

Beekram Lal, one of the siblings, told the Express yesterday that his parents, Narine and Doughty, who died more than 20 years ago, owned the three-bedroom house.

Lal said Rajendra, his older brother, had resided in the home for a while before leaving and a number of years ago, his sister got married and moved out.

Along with his estranged twin brother Benny, Lal said he was a temporary resident there.

Lal stated that he rarely visits the residence due to his strained relationship with his twin brother.

“I wasn’t at home when the fire started,” he said. “Some friends were having a drink a few houses down the street. I wasn’t aware of the fire until a neighbour told me. Around ten o’clock last night, my neighbour called to tell me that she had seen smoke coming from my house.”

He said shortly after he received a second call from the neighbour informing him that she had stopped noticing the smoke. Lal dismissed the call as a false alarm and didn’t give it much thought until the neighbour called him again and said the house was on fire.

“When I returned home, firefighters had already arrived, but it was too late to save the house,” he said.

Lal claimed that the only valuable item in the house was a vintage Jaguar that he was restoring and was estimated to be worth $50,000.

He said he didn’t know what started the fire.

“The house was very dilapidated. It was mostly board with some concrete,” he said.

Lal expressed his sadness at losing the house his parents had called home for 55 years, but he insisted that he would find a way and move on.

It was a three-bedroom home, but it needed repairs

