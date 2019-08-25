Vintage Machel stars at Carifesta concert

Machel Montano was at his all-time best at the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta) Island Beats Super Concert, on Saturday evening, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Montano underlined his credentials as the premier soca act in the region with a vintage showstopping performance on a night that featured several regional musical greats. Jamaican reggae star Shaggy (Orville Burrell), Guadeloupe zouk band Kassav, Barbadian soca queen Alison Hinds and Tobago-born calypso legend Calypso Rose were also among the night’s star-studded cast.