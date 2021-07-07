“TRAGIC” and “atrocious” were among the sentiments coming from Haiti’s neighbours including Trinidad and Tobago, following news early yesterday that the troubled Caricom member’s president, Jovenel Moïse, had been assassinated.
In a statement issued just a few hours after reports that Moïse was killed and his wife injured in an attack at their home in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said: “The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is shocked at the tragic developments in Haiti with the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse earlier this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of President Moïse and to the Government and People of Haiti, our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) on this most distressing occurrence.”
Rowley, who only this week handed over the Caricom chairmanship to Antigua and Barbuda prime minister, Gaston Browne, also pledged T&T’s support for Haiti.
“Trinidad and Tobago pledges to work together with our Caricom colleagues and other hemispheric and international partners to support Haiti at this very difficult time,” the PM said.
Moïse was said to have been killed by gunmen who burst into the private residence overnight on Wednesday. The deceased former president’s wife, Martine Moïse, was hospitalised after being seriously wounded in the attack.
US President Joe Biden said he was “shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination,” and condemned “this heinous act.”
“The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti,” Biden said in a statement.
Mottley: Atrocious act
Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, took to her Facebook page shortly after the assassination to call on the region to act for the benefit of the people of Haiti.
“The assassination of President Moise of Haiti is an atrocious act which Barbados vehemently condemns. Violence can never be a solution, and must be rejected in all circumstances,” Mottley stated.
She said “Barbados urges all to pause and work at all costs for peace as the people of Haiti deserved this. “It is the necessary foundation for their stability and for democracy to emerge to protect them against the many vagaries they face, man-made and otherwise,” she said. Mottley also stated, “We pray for the swift recovery of his wife.”
UN demands justice
Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres in a statement called for Moïse’s killers to be brought to justice, while also appealing Haitians to maintain order.
Spokesperson for Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, advised in the statement:
“The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of the Republic of Haiti. The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice.”
Dujarric further stated that, “The Secretary-General calls on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence.”
Pandemic support
Haiti’s upheaval comes amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and frantic efforts by the region to secure vaccines for its respective populations.
The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) yesterday swiftly gave the assurance of its support for Haiti’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, with director Dr Carissa Etienne, also extending condolences to Moïse’s family.