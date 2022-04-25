‘Violent T&T’: leaders urged to lead by example

Criminologist Prof Ramesh Deosaran says if violence in Trinidad and Tobago is to be effectively tackled, the leaders of the country must lead by example.

Deosaran was responding to a statement made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last Thursday that Trinidad and Tobago is a violent society.

Rowley was speaking at a news conference at Piarco International Airport, following his return from Barbados, as he took note of the spate of killings and instances of school violence that had taken place over the last week.