‘Violent T&T’: leaders urged to lead by example

Criminologist Prof Ramesh Deosaran says if violence in Trinidad and Tobago is to be effectively tackled, the leaders of the country must lead by example.
Deosaran was responding to a statement made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last Thursday that Trinidad and Tobago is a violent society.
Rowley was speaking at a news conference at Piarco International Airport, following his return from Barbados, as he took note of the spate of killings and instances of school violence that had taken place over the last week.
“I don’t notice anybody running away from the fact that we are a violent society and in recent years a number of persons have gotten their hands on firearms, handguns in particular. And in recent times worse, some of our citizens have gotten their hands on heavier weapons, automatic assault weapons. And some of our people have been engaged in crime for profit,” Rowley said.
Commenting last Saturday, Deosaran said the leaders of the country set the tone for the population.
“The society has grown violent, not only in physical forms. There is a lot of verbal violence exchanged between politicians and in high places and important institutions of the country. So when you have a hostile environment, an antagonistic environment, it makes it easy to accommodate further violence.
“So the leaders of all kinds must be a bit more temperate in their verbal exchanges and set a better example for the young people. Because look at now, it has descended into the schools. This is where it has reached.”
Political responsibility and accountability
Deosaran said it is not enough to say T&T is a violent society without addressing the reasons why the country has become that way.
“To hear a prime minister, the leader of a country, admitting that the country he governs is so violent without giving precise reasons as to why this violence has become apparently so unbearable...there are provisions both in law and the economy in terms of resources. There are institutions like the police, like the prisons, the courts, probation services and a range of other taxpayer funded institutions to control not only violence, but crime on a day-to-day basis.
“So what the Prime Minister, his Government and the Parliament should tell the citizens, rather than confessions, we need explanations why the society has become so violent and where does political responsibility and accountability arise,” he said.
Deosaran said Government and Parliament are responsible for the good order and safety of society.
“That is what the Constitution says so the citizens have a duty to demand of the Government, the Prime Minister and even the Opposition Leader, who was once prime minister, to tell the country, apart from complaining and pleading and bleating, why the violence has grown upon the society so severely and where the responsibility exists apart from pointing to criminals.
“Because crime is a production of circumstances and the circumstances, be it legal, sociological or psychological, have not been properly handled by those who have been elected to govern and provide safety for us,” Deosaran said.
Deosaran said it is difficult to control domestic crimes and crimes arising out of passion or uncontrolled impulses, but he said special provisions must be made in terms of both prevention and punishment.
“There is a personal responsibility element in that issue but there is also a political responsibility,” he said.
“The time has come for both the church and all the other institutions, beginning from parents to the schools... we have to take stock and see whether this country is heading to a failed state or not.”