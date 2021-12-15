Young men are afraid that the Covid-19 vaccine will mess with their manhood and therefore are one of the main groups displaying vaccine hesitancy.
“One of the main areas of vaccine hesitancy in T&T is the young male between the ages of 20 and 49 who believe that the Covid-19 vaccine will affect their virility and manhood and they won’t be able to get an erection,” Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said as he responded to a question from United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jearlean John in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday.
The age group that is more likely than any other age group to express interest in the vaccine is the over 65 age group, he said, citing the findings of a Market Facts and Opinions (MFO) survey.
The survey found that by geographical area, vaccine interest is highest among people who reside in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo area while those who are least interested reside in the North-Central and Central areas, he said.
“These and other strong pockets of resistance suggest that there is much work ahead to attain herd immunity,” he said, quoting from the MFO survey.
Deyalsingh said the survey showed the country was divided on the issue and there was a plurality of opinion, with 45 per cent disagreeing with taking the vaccine if available.
He said the Ministry of Health has to address vaccine hesitancy among young men and others literally on a one-on-one basis in order to change attitudes, adding: “You still have people who believe that the vaccine is an invention of Bill Gates because he is planting a chip in you and...that the vaccine would make people magnetic and would alter people’s DNA.”
Global battle
Deyalsingh said the ministry was going to communities and businesses.
“It is not only in T&T, it is a global battle to convert the vaccine hesitant to vaccine acceptant, and it is multifactorial and very complex...It is geographic, it is age, it is gender, it is across religions and across professions,” he said.
He said the issue of vaccine hesitancy was multifactorial and had to do with socio-economic conditions and education levels.
“This is not to say that only the uneducated are vaccine hesitant. There are many educated persons—doctors, lawyers, medical professionals—who are vaccine hesitant,” he said.
John referred to yesterday’s Express front-page headline, “Breaking point”, which focused on the plight of doctors and patients, and she asked whether Deyalsingh was satisfied with the success of the ministry’s outreach programme to the vaccine hesitant. Deyalsingh said he was not happy.
UNC to blame
Deyalsingh also blamed vaccine hesitancy on the Opposition UNC.
“The UNC has to take a lot of responsibility for vaccine hesitancy, he said, citing as “evidence” a August 5 newspaper report which said that neither Anil Roberts nor Damian Lyder had been vaccinated while the same report said David Nakhid had refused to give his vaccination status, saying he did not need to because T&T was not a communist state.
“This is the utterance of a UNC senator, now asking questions about vaccine hesitancy,” he said.
He said in the same report, the UNC senator said he was advised by his doctor to take Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and possibly Sputnik, but not to take AstraZeneca or Sinopharm, which were the two vaccines that are available in T&T.
“Absolute hogwash!” he said, but he had to withdraw the statement on the intervention of Senate President Christine Kangaloo. “Absolute unscientific data,” he said.
Deyalsingh also noted that Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal had said that the Trinidad and Tobago population should not be used as guinea pigs for the Sinopharm vaccine.
He added that when parliamentarians were asked to disclose their vaccination status, the PNM MPs did, but the UNC MPs in both Houses refused to tell the country what their vaccination status was.
In accusing Deyalsingh of being irrelevant, John asked whether Deyalsingh had seen fit, “outside of blaming the UNC”, to approach local religious bodies to assist in combating vaccine hesitancy.
Deyalsingh replied that at the start of the vaccination programme, the Roman Catholic Archbishop, the Hindu faith, the Muslim faith, the Pentecostal faith all came out to support the programme, and that the ministry went into mosques, churches and mandirs to do just what John was asking.
He said the ministry even vaccinated people inside places of worship, once invited to do so.