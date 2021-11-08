A VIRTUAL address will be delivered today by Chief Justice Ivor Archie to commemorate the opening of the 2021/2022 law term.
The address will be streamed live on the Judiciary’s social media platforms and broadcast on State-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) beginning at 11 a.m.
A re-broadcast will take place at 5 p.m., according to a media release issued by the Judiciary on Sunday.
This is the second consecutive year that Archie will be delivering a virtual address because of strict Covid-19 health guidelines at courthouses across the country.
Just days after the first Covid-19 case was detected in this country, the Judiciary had been operating mainly in a virtual setting. Access to court buildings by members of the public has been restricted, except for in certain limited instances.
Usually with the opening of the law term, which traditionally takes place in September after the Judiciary’s August vacation, a prayer session takes place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral along Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.
This would have been followed by a procession of judicial officers and attorneys from the Cathedral to outside the Hall of Justice, where the Chief Justice would carry out an inspection of the guards and then to the Convocation Hall for the address.
Usually in his address the Chief Justice would give an account of the Judiciary’s performance over the past year as well as projects for the new term.
‘Disingenuous and misleading’
At last year’s opening, Archie criticised the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over what he said was the low volume of indictments filed during the course of the prior year.
Archie had pointed out that, in the space of 12 months, the DPP’s Office had only filed 12 indictments and if the situation was not properly addressed, it had the potential of leading to the collapse of the criminal justice system.
A week later DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, responded to the Chief Justice’s criticism by way of an eight-page media release in which he labelled Archie’s statements as “disingenuous and misleading”.
While he admitted only 12 indictments had been filed, Gaspard said this was due to several factors which the Chief Justice and his administration were aware of and failed to address in spite of communications sent to Archie by the DPP’s Office.
Such matters included statistical misrepresentation of matters disposed of, staff vacancies at the Office of the DPP, and the Judiciary’s flip-flopping stance when it came to electronic filing, among other issues.
Gaspard had stated then that his office “remains committed to productive endeavours which can redound to the benefit of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago”, and therefore felt “constrained to respectfully place in context, some of the text from the Chief Justice’s address, since text without context, may tend to raise legitimate issues of pretext”.