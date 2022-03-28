Virus claims 3 more lives

coronavirus____use

Trinidad and Tobago recorded three additional Covid-19-­rela­ted deaths yesterday.

The fatalities report­ed in the ministry’s dai­ly clinical update at 4 p.m. were re­­corded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,734 people.

The ministry’s web­site said the deceased were three elderly men.

The ministry also reported 267 new Co­vid-19 infections. The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 7,388 people.

This increased the total number of cases since T&T recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 137,118 people. A total of 191 people are in hospital.

Tobago recorded two additional Covid-19-rela­ted deaths on Saturday, taking island’s death toll to 257.

To date, 708,598 peo­ple have been fully vaccinated, rep­resenting 50.6 per cent of the population; while 691,402 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 144,912 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.

