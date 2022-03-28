Virus claims 3 more lives

Trinidad and Tobago recorded three additional Covid-19-related deaths yesterday.
The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update at 4 p.m. were recorded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,734 people.
The ministry’s website said the deceased were three elderly men.
The ministry also reported 267 new Covid-19 infections. The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 7,388 people.
This increased the total number of cases since T&T recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 137,118 people. A total of 191 people are in hospital.
Tobago recorded two additional Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking island’s death toll to 257.
To date, 708,598 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.6 per cent of the population; while 691,402 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
A total of 144,912 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.