THE killer COVID-19 coronavirus could be hiding in any human body, and the moment people who may be positive step out into the public they could infect others and put the nation at risk.
In other words, stay home. Stay put.
This was the crystal clear message from the Geographic Information System (GIS) which the Health Ministry is using in the tracing of COVID-19 contacts and cases.
The map shows cases across the country, from Port of Spain to Paria, as well as Tobago.
The primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of the COVID-positive cases have been traced.
While there is scientific geographic mapping and analysis based on the current data of confirmed cases, there could be chaos by way of mass infections if COVID-19 carriers move about the country and spread the deadly disease.
At the daily virtual media conference yesterday, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram emphasised the grave and frightening danger that Trinidad and Tobago would be in if the virus spreads and becomes untraceable.
He explained the mapping of patients and their contacts gives a visual chain of transmission and the potential spread.
He pointed to the first map (on this page) which had red dots which give an indication of the actual number of cases in particular areas.
Parasram pointed out that in Tobago there are two cases, as shown by the red dots on the map.
In Trinidad, he said there were cases starting in the north-west and there was a cluster along the East-West Corridor that leads further along into the Caroni area towards Couva and Chaguanas.
Parasram noted it went along the country’s western borders all the way down to Penal and Siparia, passing through San Fernando.
He pointed out there was a star symbol on the top right of the map, which represents a cluster of 49 cases—the Balandra population of returning cruisers—who came off the airplane and went to Camp Balandra.
Parasram reminded that some of those patients were moved to the Couva and Caura hospitals.
Dearth of cases
He then explained the second map, which gave an indication of how cases have moved.
Parasram said the map did not represent all 90 positive cases, but only ten.
He noted the green lines represent how secondary cases are spread—the movement.
The blue dots are secondary cases or potential secondary contacts.
The yellow dots are tertiary.
Parasram said the map shows how a primary case moved from the north-west of the country to the south, spreading the virus.
He said there is a dearth of cases right now in the south-east and the north-east of the country.
The CMO stressed that this did not mean only these areas are affected.
“Let us be clear that any one of those cases could have moved to a gathering in any of those areas where we are not seeing an active case, and potentially infected someone,” he said.
Hidden contacts
He warned of the dangers of “hidden contacts”.
Parasram explained a hidden contact is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19, and later on tests positive. He said if that person moves about a lot, he could spread the virus to masses.
For example, if a hidden contact goes to the supermarket and coughs or sneezes and touches a trolley, then another person—a total stranger—can become infected by touching that same trolley if it’s not sanitised.
Parasram said there is little or no way, from an epidemiological perspective, to track that contact and where they got it.
“That (hidden contacts) is the most dangerous thing in any epidemic, where we have cases being contracted by persons they don’t know, and they are moving about freely and continue to do so, and they contaminate that entire area,” he said.
Parasram reiterated people needed to behave as though everyone is infected to stop the progression from a known contact to hidden. He also said people in unaffected areas as shown on the map should not be complacent.
“We have asked the country to go on a state of lockdown because we don’t know where the hidden cases are going to be,” he said.
Connected village
Pollster and data analyst Nigel Henry told the Express yesterday the mapping provided by the ministry confirms what was expected- that in small islands like Trinidad and Tobago, if normal life were to continue, it would only take a few carriers and their contacts to cover the length and breadth of the islands.
Henry stated the community should not give a second thought to where any one infected person lives or is quarantined, but should treat the entire county as a connected village.
“It is clear that no segment of Trinidad or Tobago is spared the risk of exposure. Taken together, the locations of the confirmed cases and their contacts are distributed throughout the areas where the overwhelming majority of us live,” he said.
Henry added it was noteworthy that the Government had shared the information with the public.
He stated public awareness through open access to data makes people act more appropriately and helps to legitimise the tremendous sacrifice the Government is asking citizens to make—not only in their freedom of movement but even their jobs, in some cases.