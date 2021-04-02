Virus scare on board T&T Spirit

There was a Covid-19 scare on board the T&T Spirit yesterday as two people from Trinidad broke their quarantine, boarded the vessel in Port of Spain and attempted to disembark at the Scarborough Port.
Tobago police officers were called to the scene.
One passenger who wished not to be named said because of the situation, passengers who sat in the section where the quarantine-breakers were seated were initially not allowed to disembark the T&T Spirit when the vessel arrived in Tobago.
The other passengers on the vessel were however allowed to disembark.
“I did not know what was going on until I heard a passenger saying someone like they were in contact with someone who had Covid and was on the vessel, and that’s the reason we are still seated,” the woman said.
Passengers were then told by officials on board the vessel they could not disembark and police would soon board the vessel.
The T&T Spirit left Port of Spain at 8.30 a.m. and arrived in Tobago before noon.
The passenger added,: “They came and told us we have to hold a bit because they have to take our name, address and contact information because someone who supposed to be in quarantine was on the vessel, seated in our section, and we cannot exit until the necessary protocols have been taken, and we will get further information when the police come on.”
After an uproar was made by passengers on board, they were later allowed to exit the vessel. However, the people who broke quarantine and two others were sent back to Trinidad via the Galleons Passage after 2 p.m.
Port officials said the T&T Spirit was sanitised and later departed the Scarborough Port after 3 p.m.