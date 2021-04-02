Virus scare on board T&T Spirit

Report: CARIDOC responsible for fire on ‘T&T Spirit’*

The T&T Spirit

There was a Covid-19 scare on board the T&T Spirit yesterday as two people from Trinidad broke their quarantine, boarded the vessel in Port of Spain and attempted to disembark at the Scarborough Port.

Tobago police offi­cers were called to the scene.

One passenger who wished not to be named said because of the situation, passengers who sat in the section where the quarantine-breakers were seated were initially not allowed to disembark the T&T Spirit when the vessel arrived in Tobago.

The other passengers on the vessel were however allowed to disembark.

“I did not know what was going on until I heard a passenger saying someone like they were in contact with someone who had Covid and was on the vessel, and that’s the reason we are still seated,” the woman said.

Passengers were then told by officials on board the vessel they could not disembark and police would soon board the vessel.

The T&T Spirit left Port of Spain at 8.30 a.m. and arrived in Tobago before noon.

The passenger added,: “They came and told us we have to hold a bit because they have to take our name, address and contact information because someone who supposed to be in qua­rantine was on the vessel, seated in our section, and we cannot exit until the necessary protocols have been taken, and we will get further information when the police come on.”

After an uproar was made by passengers on board, they were later allowed to exit the vessel. However, the people who broke quarantine and two others were sent back to Trinidad via the Galleons Passage after 2 p.m.

Port officials said the T&T Spirit was sanitised and later departed the Scarborough Port after 3 p.m.

Steady rise in cases

As the long Easter weekend gets into full gear comes the scary news of 44 more people across Trinidad and Tobago testing positive for Covid-19.

The figures have been climbing steadily in the last few days, forcing the Government to ban all contact sports which it had relaxed earlier this year.

On Thursday, the ministry announced 46 new cases and three additional deaths from the virus, taking the toll to 145.

Urging the population to observe Covid restrictions and protocols, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday expressed alarm at the increase, saying the country was at a dangerous crossroad.

Rowley: Return to polls unavoidable

As the power-sharing arrangements between the People’s Nation­al Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) head to a breakdown, a return to the polls is unavoidable.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Thursday, in an interview on i95 FM, he was advised of certain developments which would make it even more difficult for the PNM to be in bed with certain people.

Archbishop Gordon: T&T a land of great disrespect

ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Fr Jason Gordon yesterday lamented that Trinidad and Tobago had become a country of great disrespect and “we disrespect each other”.

Gordon was delivering the Good Friday homily at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain. He also said the country’s gross misconduct has its genesis in “the families, and our ancestral wound” which began with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

Taking a jab at the media, Gordon said: “I am appalled at the tone of media and the way they speak about a person.”

Bathers flock to Macqueripe

People began flocking to Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, on Thursday after it officially reopened.

And while Trinidad and Tobago is marking a four-day Easter weekend lifeguard officers said they will be on duty throughout the holidays but they are not well equipped.