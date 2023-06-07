Visa-free travel to Canada

Trinidad and Tobago nationals can now travel to Canada without a visa.
But they will have to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA).
However, the facility is not for everyone as it applies only to people who held a Canadian visa in the past ten years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa.
Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC), Sean Fraser, announced yesterday that travellers from 13 countries will enjoy visa-free access to Canada.
On this list are five Caribbean countries: Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Said Fraser: “This exciting development means that more individuals from around the world can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements. This expansion not only enhances convenience for travellers, it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen global bonds with these 13 countries.”
PM: I pressed Trudeau
on visa-free travel
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in response to questions from the Express yesterday, said he has continuously pressed for visa-free entry into Canada for T&T nationals during his discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“It has been one of the main recurring issues in my relationship with Prime Minister Trudeau since both of us became new prime ministers in 2015. I continuously pressed for this as a Trinidad and Tobago matter because I wanted to encourage Canada to change its treatment of our citizens who unfortunately were put on visa as a result of some of our nationals who went to Canada and sought refugee status by wilfully misrepresenting stories about life in Trinidad and Tobago,” said the Prime Minister via WhatsApp.
He added: “As chairman of Caricom, I made it an agenda item in our various meetings and continued to press PM Trudeau on the matter. He always promised to look into it. Finally the Government of Canada has acted and some improvement is afforded. I am pleased with the outcome of our diplomacy although there is more to be done.”
Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said yesterday the inclusion of T&T on the list of countries eligible for visa-free travel to Canada was a testament to the strength of the bilateral relationship between this country and Canada.
In response to questions from the Express, the minister said this was a relationship built on shared values, solid people-to-people, economic and cultural ties.
Browne noted that T&T has a large diaspora in Canada, and this development is important for enhanced travel and connection for nationals seeking entry to the country.
He said T&T nationals have a history of travel to Canada, whether for educational or career pursuits, tourism, business or family connections.
Canada has increasingly opened avenues allowing greater access to T&T nationals through programmes such as international study options like the Student Direct Stream and the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme, Browne said.
The minister said while T&T was pleased to receive this news, he reminded the public of the eligibility criteria outlined by Canadian officials.
He emphasised that the visa-waiver arrangement will only be accessible to Trinidad and Tobago nationals who have held a Canadian visa in the past ten years or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa and enter Canada by air.
Browne said Trinidad and Tobago nationals travelling to Canada by air would only require an eTA from the Canadian authorities, and the High Commission of Canada in Port of Spain will provide details on that process in due course.
Said Browne: “On behalf of the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, I wish to express our sincerest appreciation to the Government and people of Canada on this positive development; this gesture will continue to strengthen and grow our bilateral relations.”
According to information posted on Canada.ca, within the next year, Canada expects to receive 200,000 (or 20 per cent) more visitors from these 13 countries.
It said that within a decade, increased travel from these countries is expected to bring almost $160 million in additional tourism revenue.
According to the release, introducing visa-free air travel will make it faster, easier and more affordable for thousands of travellers to visit Canada for up to six months for either business or leisure.
It will also help grow Canada’s economy by facilitating more travel, tourism and international business, and by strengthening Canada’s relationships with these countries while keeping Canadians safe.
This decision will also divert thousands of applications from Canada’s visa caseload, allowing the country to process visa applications more efficiently, which will benefit all visa applicants, the release said.
Individuals who already have a valid visa can continue to use it to travel to Canada.
Those who are not eligible for an eTA, or who are travelling to Canada by means other than air (for example, by car, bus, train and boat—including by cruise ship), will still need a visitor visa.
Travellers can visit Canada.ca/eTA to find out whether they’re eligible for an eTA and how to apply for one.
eTA facts
The eTA is a digital travel document that most visa-exempt travellers need in order to travel to or transit through Canada by air.
The eTA application is used by Canadian officials to conduct light-touch, pre-travel screening of air travellers.
It costs CAN$7 to apply, and most applications are automatically approved within minutes.
To apply for an eTA, travellers need only a valid passport, a credit card, an e-mail address and access to the Internet.
Almost 20.9 million eTAs have been issued since the eTA programme was introduced on August 1, 2015.
IRCC first expanded its eTA programme in April 2017 to include eligible Brazilians, Bulgarians and Romanians. Canada lifted the visa requirement for all citizens of Bulgaria and Romania later that year. Today, eligible Brazilian nationals continue to enjoy visa-free air travel to Canada.
13 countries that will have visa-free travel to Canada
• Antigua and Barbuda
• Argentina
• Costa Rica
• Morocco
• Panama
• Philippines
• St Kitts and Nevis
• St Lucia
• St Vincent and the Grenadines
• Seychelles
• Thailand
• Trinidad and Tobago
• Uruguay