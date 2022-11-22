Unable to bear seeing him and hearing their son’s last words before death, the parents of diver Kazim Ali Jnr exited the Commission of Enquiry room yesterday as harrowing footage was played of the final words between the divers from the pipeline for the first time.
Kazim Ali and his wife Katherine, parents of Kazim Ali Jnr, left the room at Tower D at the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, as Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, during his opening statement at the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Paria Diving incident, urged caution over the footage retrieved from a Go-Pro camera which Ali Jnr had worn on his forehead.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31, Rishi Nagassar, 48, and Christopher Boodram, 36, were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd when tragedy struck and four of them died.
Boodram is the lone survivor.
At the hearing yesterday, Maharaj shared the footage where the divers are within earshot of each other and Boodram reassuring that God will help them through.
Maharaj also provided pathology reports on the four deceased divers which showed that they were alive for several hours and in some instances up to February 28 after being sucked in on February 25.
Maharaj said the video footage is about 29 minutes long but six minutes and 55 seconds were played yesterday.
“We wish to advise persons in the room and viewing virtually that the footage and audio retrieved contains distressing and graphic contents of the harrowing experiences of the divers. Viewer discretion is therefore advised. The Commissioners have advised this morning that if anyone wishes to leave the room they can do so now and those who are viewing or listening to the proceedings may wish to turn their devices off for a few minutes,” said Maharaj.
Kazim Ali Jnr’s parents then left.
Last words
The footage showed Ali Jnr grabbing a wrench from a crew member on a platform and then diving into the water where he swam to the hyperbaric chamber where the divers had started to remove an inflatable plug.
Ali Jnr is seen inside the chamber talking to another diver (possibly Boodram) and then the footage goes black but the audio continues.
There are muffled voices and swishing and swirling sounds of water. Based on Boodram’s previous interview with the Express his familiar voice is the strongest one heard. The following are some of the audio between the men after they were sucked into the 30-inch diameter pipeline and left in darkness.
“Where allyuh?”
“We inside the pipe! We inside the pipeline!”
“Yuh hearing meh?”
“Ah hearing allyuh!”
“Ah right behind yuh!”
“Ah inside the pipe”
“Ah inside the pipe, too”
“Ah trying to come up”
“Chriss! Chriss!”
“Yeah!”
“You right behind me?”
“All ah we in this together, we hadda go, we hadda start moving.”
“Allyuh doh worry, God is good and he go geh we through dis!”
“Who is that bawling dey?”
“Fyzie right behind.”
Boodram is then heard enquiring into the position and well-being of his colleagues.
He is heard asking Henry how far he was from Kurban and Henry replies that they are together.
Boodram is then heard asking Henry is anything is wrong with him and he replies, “Yeah boy, my foot break!”.
Maharaj said based on evidence collected, Boodram was rescued by divers Ronald Ramoutar and Corey Crawford at the top of the pipeline after Boodram spent hours dragging himself and crawling through the pipeline to Berth 6.
He noted that Boodram, in his statement, indicated that the divers were within earshot and that the men were alive.
The bodies of Ali Jnr, Henry and Kurban were recovered on February 28. Nagassar’s body was recovered on March 2.
Maharaj said based on pathology reports, the men were alive in the pipeline for several hours and days.
CoE chairman, King’s Counsel Jerome Lynch, expressed surprise that three hours had passed before Paria was aware that the divers were trapped and that Boodram was rescued after orders were defied to not go in.
Maharaj said Prof Hubert Daisley’s post-mortem report, gave the following dates and times of the death of the four divers who were sucked into the pipeline on Friday February 25 afternoon:
1. Kazim Ali Jnr could have been alive as late as midnight on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
2. Fyzal Kurban could have been alive as late as 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022
3. Yusuf Henry could have been alive as late as the early hours of Saturday, February 26, 2022.
4. Rishi Nagassar could have been alive as late as midnight on Friday, February 25, 2022.
He said the post-mortem report of Dr Parthasarathi Pramanik gave the following dates and times of the deaths of the four divers:
1. Kazim Ali Jnr could have been alive as late as midnight on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
2. Fyzal Kurban could have been alive as late as midnight on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
3. Yusuf Henry could have been alive as late as midnight on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
4. Rishi Nagassar could have been alive as late as midnight on Monday, February 28, 2022.
| Purpose of the CoE:
1. To enquire into:
i. the circumstances which led to the tragic incidents which occurred on Friday, February 25, 2022, at facilities owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited (“Paria”) located at No. 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6, Pointe-a-Pierre which led to the deaths of four employees of LMCS Limited;
ii. the scope of works issued by Paria for the underwater maintenance exercise on a 30-inch pipeline which LMCS’ divers were carrying out on Friday February 25, 2022 within a hyperbaric chamber at the said No. 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6;
iii. ascertain the proposals and plans submitted by LMCS to conduct the works at the said No.36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6;
iv. examine generally the policies, procedures, practices and conduct relating to Paria and LMCS’ employees, organised and contracted labour for these types of maintenance exercises;
v. identify the precise facts and circumstances which led up to and resulted in the loss of life and whether this was reasonable and justifiable in the particular circumstances;
vi. examine all of the decisions and actions taken after it became clear that the five LMCS’ divers went missing;
vii.investigate the nature, extent and application of any standing orders, policy considerations, legislation or other instructions in dealing with the situation which gave rise to these incidents;
viii. identify whether Paria and LMCS had in place any lifesaving contingency plans in the event that life threatening incidents occurred and, if so, whether such or any plans were employed in response to these incidents; further, whether they employed sufficient safeguards and measures to ensure the safety of their contracted employees, property and the prevention of these incidents and to rescue the five LMCS’ divers;
ix. determine the adequacy and mechanical integrity of equipment utilised by LMCS;
x. determine the adequacy of LMCS’ plans utilised for the operation of the maintenance exercise;
xi. identify whether by act or omission any identified or unidentified person or entity directly or indirectly caused loss of life;
xii. examine the role played by Paria and LMCS through their respective units, individually and collectively in dealing with these incidents; and
xiii. examine all other material circumstances leading up to and surrounding the incidents which took place on February 25, 2022 that led to the tragic deaths of the four LMCS’ divers and continuing up to the recovery of their bodies.
2. To make such findings, observations and recommendations arising out of its deliberations, as may be deemed appropriate, in relation to:
i. whether there has been any breach of duty by any persons or entities;
ii. whether there are any grounds for any criminal proceedings to be initiated against any persons or entities;
iii. whether criminal proceedings should be recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions for his consideration;
iv. the appropriate and best practices and/or policies and/or procedures to be utilised by companies such as Paria and LMCS for the conduct of these types of maintenance exercises and in response to these types of incidents;
v. the policies, measures, mechanisms and systems that should be implemented to prevent the recurrence of the tragic incidents which occurred on Friday, February 25, 2022 and continuing up to the recovery of the bodies of the four (4) LMCS’ divers; and
vi. making any other recommendations that may be deemed necessary in the circumstances.