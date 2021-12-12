VOLNEY BREAKS BEACH

FORMER High Court judge Herbert Volney took a sea bath yesterday which would be in defiance of Covid-19 regulations in Trinidad and Tobago.
He did not disclose the location of the beach, however.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, he would only say he has the wherewithal to venture into the Caribbean Sea.
He said he would not advise people to follow his lead and go into the sea unless they have the resources to contest it in court.
Volney posted a video yesterday on his Facebook page of him going into the ocean which went viral on social media.
He criticised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the continued closure of beaches under the Covid-19 regulations.
“Hey, Keith Rowley, look at me Herbert Volney, you see where I going?” said Volney in his video.
A man is heard saying “nah don’t say that”.
Volney continued, “I’m going in the sea. Look the sea...See, I’m going in the sea and there’s not one damn thing you could do about it, Keith Rowley. You’re suffering the people of Trinidad and Tobago keeping them away from the sea which has all the blessings of the Lord to deal with the Covid. You’re a wicked man, I telling you that! But you see you, you wouldn’t keep me back, fortunately for me I’m one of those who could afford to pay to come in the sea water and there’s not one damn thing that you could do about it. So eat your heart out, Keith Christopher Rowley, you grim reaper! You mean man!”
Contacted by the Express and asked if he went to the beach in this country, Volney said: “Why are you all asking me that? The answer to that is given in the video.”
Asked why, given it is prohibited, he replied, “It isn’t closed off where I am.”
Asked if he is concerned that he can get into legal trouble for his actions, Volney was defiant.
“Listen, I’ve been in the law for the last 40 years and there is no trouble in what I posted. Why should I be afraid?” he said.
The Express again pointed out that the beaches are closed in T&T.
“Exactly. I have the wherewithal to go in the sea,” he said.
Pressed further whether the waters he entered were in T&T, he said people can come to their own conclusions.
Asked if he believes that the Prime Minister should reopen the beaches immediately, he said it must be done as it is an infringement on people’s rights.
“Of course. I have been advocating this for the longest while because it is an invasion on people’s rights. The law, in my view, will not stand up when it goes to the Privy Council eventually when they charge someone and they contest its legality,” he said.
“I have looked at it. I am not Joe Public, you know. I’ve been an attorney for 40 years, I’ve been a public prosecutor, I’ve been a judge, I’ve been a lawmaker and I have my own reading of what is going on and one day somebody is going to stand up to the Government for this very offensive measure that is not justifiable....it should be removed,” he added.
Volney said the Prime Minister and the Government know that the regulation is illegal.
“What has happened when they passed this thing there are a few people with the wherewithal to go to the Privy Council and have it struck down,” he said.
Asked if he will be leading this charge, he said, “I am a retired old man, I have the wherewithal to do as I have done but I am not going to lead anything. That is for Watson Duke and Farley Augustine in Tobago and those people with testicular fortitude in Trinidad who want to do something about it.”
Asked how was the water, he said, “Lovely! And my sons enjoyed the water.”
Questioned whether it is a beach that he frequents often in T&T, Volney said he will not answer this.
“All I said I am able to afford to have a sea bath,” he said.
The people’s beach
In a WhatsApp message to the Express after the interview Volney wrote:
“TOBAGO BEACHES BELONG TO THE PEOPLE
I am very sure that the arrest of a citizen on the beach entering the sea to bathe will attract the attention of the law lords in London. Each day, it is believed that hundreds of citizens defy the unlawful regulation closing beaches and prohibiting Joe Public from taking a bath.
I can afford to go into the sea as my video has shown. It should never be that only those with my wherewithal should enjoy this national pastime. Each Caribbean island, inclusive of Trinidad, and Tobago, is blessed with beaches. Caribbean nations draw in their revenues by selling the sun, the sea, and the beautiful beaches.
Trinidad and Tobago is the only island that has this beach prohibition because there is no scientific basis for closing the beaches to sea bathers in the fight against the coronavirus. NO SCIENTIFIC BASIS.
In fact, the old people will tell you that sea water is good therapy for everything respiratory and blowing out the sinus and nose with sea water is good for those with the flu and the common cold. Until such time as a justification for closing the beaches and keeping them closed can be put forward by government (Keith Rowley) it is a whimsical, capricious and arbitrary impugnable measure in law and fact.
The measure under the Public Health Ordinance is in its reach legally offensive and its offence-creating purport is enforceable against the average citizen as such until struck down by our final appellate court. That’s the thing. Few can afford to take it all the way to London to strike down this goat among the sheep. Bad law among good. Unnecessary, unjustifiable and unreasonable. It is important that government give the London court a rest and adopt our Henry Street, Port of Spain, Caribbean Court of Justice so that Citizen Joe can affordably take the government through the appellate process to strike down an arbitrary measure as closure of beaches.
It should not take a video gone viral to stir up the people against this imposition and prohibition. Hopefully, the charge will begin with the THA passing a resolution to restore bathing in the sea in Tobago. And next, in Trinidad.
“I will do nothing to run afoul of the law but that does not mean that I cannot bathe in the Caribbean Sea… or Atlantic Ocean.”