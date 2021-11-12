Simon Stiell

‘LONG way to go’: Simon Stiell from Grenada attends a plenary session at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday.

—Photo: AP

After a three-decade struggle, some of the world’s most climate-harmed countries are finally inching closer to securing more help for the devastation caused by global warming.

The first call to address loss and damage caused by climate change came in 1991, when small island nations first pushed to create a mechanism to compensate vulnerable countries for destruction caused by climate impacts such as rising sea levels and supercharged wildfires. Rich nations resisted acknowledging financial liability for their years of emissions that drove climate change as they rose to economic prosperity.

The impasse continued through years of UN climate talks. But in a draft document released at COP26 in Glasgow yesterday, negotiators for the first time laid out a pathway for addressing the issue by establishing a dedicated agency. Yet the draft stops short of setting up a fund to compensate climate-linked losses and damage.

Some climate-vulnerable countries acknowledged the modest progress.

“There are some important hooks there that we can build on, but we still have a long way to go,” said Simon Stiell, Grenada’s minister for climate resilience and the environment, after a meeting on the issue. He called the draft proposal “the bare minimum” acceptable to vulnerable states.

Currently, the draft Glasgow agreement under discussion commits to realising within two years what was described as the Santiago Network during the last UN climate summit in Madrid in 2019, to “catalyse technical assistance” for developing countries to address loss and damage.

That would involve creating a separate secretariat under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the draft says, referencing financial and technical support for its operations.

“That’s the start of a breakthrough from the demands of vulnerable countries,” said Yamide Dagnet, director of climate negotiations at World Resources Institute.

The loss and damage facility would be separate from the US$100 billion a year pledged by rich countries toward helping developing countries quit fossil fuels and adapt to a warmer world.

But in the waning hours of negotiations in Glasgow, climate-vulnerable countries and environmental campaigners said they will push for more. Beyond creation of a secretariat, they want a guarantee of a fund dedicated to help recover or rebuild when communities are destroyed by climate-driven floods, fires or drought.

The costs could be significant. Economists estimate costs from climate-related weather damage could total around US$400 billion per year by 2030. A study commissioned by development agency Christian Aid estimated climate damage could cost vulnerable countries a fifth of their gross domestic product by 2050.

The United States and European Union have long resisted creating a fund for such payments, concerned about being on the hook for compensation and liability.

US Special Envoy on climate change John Kerry yesterday expressed support only for a secretariat’s that offers technical support. EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans was non-committal, saying countries must “find the solutions” to enable vulnerable nations to deal with loss and damage.

Teresa Anderson, climate policy coordinator for the non-profit ActionAid International, said agreement on a funding mechanism should not yet be ruled out.

A separate fund “seemed out of the question coming into the COP, but in the last two weeks the tone has changed and it feels more possible now than it ever has,” she said. “The US remains the main blocker.”

This week, Scotland offered the first-ever commitment from the industrialised world for such a fund, committing a somewhat symbolic 2 million pounds (US$2.7 million).

The move impressed Saleemul Huq of Bangladesh, an adviser to the Climate Vulnerable Forum group of 48 countries.

Calling Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon a “true leader,” Huq lamented the lack of support elsewhere. “The US is giving us $0. Europe is giving us zero euros.” —Reuters

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GOVT PURSUES LIFE-SAVING COVID DRUGS

GOVT PURSUES LIFE-SAVING COVID DRUGS

The Ministry of Health is negotiating with the manufacturers/suppliers of the new Covid-19 potentially life-saving Covid treatment antiviral drugs with a view to procuring them in the fight against the pandemic, if and when they are approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday who indicated Government was in talks with both manufacturers—Merck and Pfizer International (who make molnupiravir and paxlovid, respectively).

+3
LEARN TO WALK AWAY

LEARN TO WALK AWAY

This was the message preached during the funeral of 26-year-old Kezia Jeneka Guerra who police said may have been killed by a man who wanted to have a relationship with her.

The funeral, which was streamed live via YouTube, began at approximately 2 p.m. yesterday at the Refreshing Spring Open Bible Standard Church at the corner of Blackford Street and Cantaro Main Road, Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz.

Four more with Delta in Tobago

Four more with Delta in Tobago

Four more people from Tobago with no history of travel and who were not in contact with anyone who recently travelled have tested positive for the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Tobago’s Delta count now stands at 14.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly confirmed the additional cases in yesterday’s Covid-19 clinical update—a day after the Ministry of Health reported 43 more confirmed cases of the variant in T&T.

Rowley: 100% increase in ICU beds

Rowley: 100% increase in ICU beds

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds have been increased to 104.

This figure was given by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday in response to a question in Parliament from Naparima MP Rodney Charles asking why there were only 52 ICU beds for a population of 1.3 million.

The Prime Minister had earlier stated that while Government was concerned about the availability of a specific kind of health care in response to the spread of the virus in the population, it was not helpful to refer to an acute shortage of ICU beds.

Recommended for you