Vulnerable youths and illicit guns

The first-ever Caribbean Firearms Study, launched last week at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain, not only pointed to the high rates of violence in the region “primarily associated with gangs and exacerbated by the availability and use of illicit firearms”, but also highlighted the vulnerability of young people.
The 2023 study was jointly carried out and published by the Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) and the Small Arms Survey, an independent research project located at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, Switzerland.
It was produced from data and information collected from 13 of the 15 Caricom member states, and from 22 Caribbean states in total.
As part of the project, a research team conducted interviews with 77 prison inmates serving firearm-related sentences in Belize (17 interviews), Suriname (30) and Trinidad and Tobago (30).
The inmates were incarcerated in the Belize Central Prison in Belize; the Penitentiary Duisburg, the Central Penitentiary, and the House of Remand in Suriname; and the Port of Spain Prison, the Maximum Security Prison and the Carrera Prison in T&T.
According to the report coming out of the study, the majority of inmates reported being 14 years old when they first accessed an illegal firearm.
The youngest, it noted, was just six years old and made the following statement when asked about how he first gained access to a firearm:
“I found a gun in the neighbourhood and I hid it in the house and I was playing with it every day,” he said.
Only five per cent of the interviewees indicated first getting access to firearms above the age of 30, the report indicated.
It said most of the inmates (three out of five) reported having completed only primary school.
When asked about the reasons for acquiring (or taking possession of) an illicit firearm, many inmates indicated self-protection, as well as family and peers as being important drivers of firearm possession, the report noted.
It reported that other inmates said the environment they lived in, including the existence of local criminality in their neighbourhoods, structural issues in their communities, or difficult living conditions linked to poverty were also reasons for acquiring illicit firearms.
“It’s just what’s happening, it’s what’s around, it’s just the environment, and you can’t punch a bullet, so when you have enemies who (are) throwing bullets at you, you have to be able to throw bullets back,” one inmate was quoted as saying.
The report said community members, family, friends and the “street” were recurrently mentioned by the inmates as sources or ways in which to acquire a firearm.
Findings
The regional firearms study assessed the scope and scale of firearms holdings in the Caribbean region, documented the types of illicit arms and ammunition in circulation and the mechanics of arms trafficking, and shed light on the costs of firearm violence.
“It finds that, overall, the region suffers from high rates of violence, which is primarily associated with gangs and exacerbated by the availability and use of illicit firearms,” the report stated.
“Available data indicates that the overwhelming majority of illicit firearms in the Caribbean are handguns. With the notable exception of Haiti, the criminal use of rifles and associated ammunition remains relatively marginal compared to some Central and North American states,” it said.
It noted that countries in the region generally exercise strict controls on legal civilian holdings of firearms, but face greater challenges in tackling illicit flows of arms and ammunition from abroad, including from the United States.
And the mechanics of international arms trafficking to the Caribbean are surprisingly simple, the report added.
“To evade detection, smuggled weapons simply need to be concealed well enough to blend in with the thousands of legitimate shipments passing through international ports every day,” it said.
The report said while the US domestic market is “clearly” a major source of illicit firearms in the Caribbean and is likely the largest source in some States and territories, it is not the only one.
“Firearms are also diverted from authorised end users in neighbouring states and trafficked to the Caribbean. In Belize, for instance, most illicit arms and ammunition appear to come from neighbouring states and are usually smuggled across the country’s long and porous land border,” the report stated.
“To date, the emerging threats of the 3D printing of firearm parts and components, ghost guns, and conversion devices have yet to gain a foothold in much of the region, and for the most part the diversion of weapons from state and civilian holdings seems to be contained,” it added.
The report advised that keeping these new challenges at bay and addressing existing threats will require Caribbean countries to invest in violence-prevention programmes and activities and support affected communities, while mobilising and maximising the use of their intelligence, equipment and regulatory resources.
Presenting key findings of the survey, The University of the West Indies criminologist and head of The UWI’s Department of Criminology Dr Randy Seepersad noted that although Caricom states and territories do not manufacture firearms and ammunition, their wide availability in the region had contributed to high levels of violence and a generalised insecurity.
He said between 2016 and 2020, nearly 31,500 people had lost their lives as a result of violence in the Caribbean region.
He said more than 60 per cent of these deaths occurred in Caricom member states.
He noted that Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Bahamas were among the countries with the highest percentages of firearms-related homicides at 90, 84, 78 and 75 per cent of total homicides, respectively.
Guns used in more than
half region’s murders
One of the key findings of the report was that the rate of violent deaths in Caricom member states was almost three times the global average.
“Firearms are used in more than half of all homicides in the whole Caribbean region, and in some countries this proportion reaches 90 per cent,” the report highlighted.
It said similar to trends observed globally, young men under 30 years of age are both the most common victims and perpetrators of gun violence, as well as of lethal violence overall in the region.
“Estimates for 2020 show that on average 90 per cent of the victims of lethal violence in Caricom member states were men, which is more than the global figure of 83 per cent. This high proportion of male victims is closely associated with gang-related conflict in the region, where men are more likely to be casualties,” the report said.
It pointed out that the phenomenon appeared to be also related to the expressions of masculinity connected with gun use and possession.
As it relates to women, the report said although they represent a small percentage of fatalities from violence in the Caribbean, women living in Caricom areas are more likely to be victims of firearm killings than women worldwide, with a rate of 1.7 per 100,000 population in Caricom countries, compared with 0.54 globally in 2020.
The study also touched on the medical cost of gun violence.
It found that the direct medical costs and productivity losses due to firearm-related violence amount to at least US$49 million in the Bahamas, US$12 million in Barbados, and US$135 million in Jamaica for the year 2019.
“The average medical expenditures for treating a single gunshot wound exceed health spending per capita, with ratios ranging from 2:1 to 11:1 in the Bahamas, Barbados and Jamaica. On average, firearm wounds tend to result in higher medical costs than wounds inflicted by sharp instruments and other mechanisms, with different nuances depending on the country,” the report indicated.