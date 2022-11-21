W/Cup opener fails to score

It’s either Germany or Brazil who will lift the coveted World Cup trophy.
This was the view of several interviewed yesterday while witnessing the opening match of the 2022 World Cup where Ecuador defeated Qatar two-nil before thousands of fans in their home country.
Almost all bars with a working television appeared to be filled yesterday. Bars off Tragarete Road and Ariapita Avenue seemed to be the epicentre of Trinidad’s football fan base, but yesterday’s match failed to excite.
At the All Out Sports Bar and Gourmet Grill on Tragarete Road, fans were not dressed in the colours of the two teams playing yesterday, but one man wearing a traditional Arabic head-gear, or a Kafiya Keffiyeh, said he was backing Qatar.
Within the first half of the game where it appeared that Qatar’s team were on the ropes, his mood changed, however, and he claimed, “I did know Qatar wasn’t winnin dis.”
“Riiiiiggghhhtttt,” replied the Express.
He chugged another beer.
Opposite All Out at the 145 Lounge, there was the same gathering of fans but it appeared that they, too, did not have their hearts in this game.
Support was mainly for Ecuador, but fans wanted to see at least one goal scored by the Qataris to bring at least some excitement to the match.
At the Sixty Three Bar off Ariapita Avenue, the mood was almost the same as their cousins off Tragarete Road.
In fact, one group was seen heavily involved in a card game in the second half of yesterday’s game with the hanging of a Jack seen as more important than what was on television.
At Sixty Three, however, the fans were slightly more vocal as to who their preferences were.
“England and Brazil,” said one man.
“Germany,” said Keivon.
“Every World Cup Germany enters they are never in the top ten and they always win,” he said confidently.
The Express warned him that his name was going to be in this story and that he could not sue the paper if his prediction was wrong.
“Germany,” he replied firmly.
Another fan seemed torn between Brazil and Portugal.
“Portugal, but Brazil might take it,” said Shaun.
“Pick one,” demanded the Express.
He settled on Portugal.
The World Cup final match takes place on December 18 at the brand new Lusail Stadium in Doha.