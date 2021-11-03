A dispute over land for more than a decade culminated in mayhem and murder in South Oropouche on Monday.
Premnath Maraj, 37, of St Mary’s Village, was cutting the grass at the home of Taramatie Ramsingh at St John’s Branch Trace when he was almost beheaded by an enraged man with a cutlass.
Ramsingh, 37, was also chopped across the head, and as she attempted to shield herself from the cutlass she also was chopped across her hands and upper body.
One of her fingers was severed but doctors were unable to reattach it during emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Police were told that the killer attacked Maraj and Ramsingh after stones pitched and hit the galvanised fence erected between Ramsingh’s and the neighbouring home.
Maraj was innocently caught in the ongoing dispute as he was ambushed by the killer and chopped on the head and neck.
He died near the galvanised roofing sheet fence.
Ramsingh’s six-year-old daughter witnessed the attack but she was not harmed.
Still holding the cutlass, the killer ran into the bushes and escaped.
Ramsingh’s sister, Linda Ramsingh, who lives nearby, contacted the police when she heard her sister’s screams.
Linda told the Express in a telephone interview that the police were not doing enough to arrest the man, who had also threatened to kill her and her brother and they had left their homes out of fear.
Asked about the dispute between her sister and the man, Linda said, “He (the killer) always had an attitude, an ignorance about him. He built that galvanised wall to separate the two houses between his and my sister’s. The boy (Maraj) was cutting the grass so anything that hit the galvanise will make a sound. That was what he was upset about.”
The houses at St John’s Trace are situated alongside narrow roads bordered by bushes, fruit trees and mangroves.
Linda said the police were patrolling only the streets but ought to be searching the forested and mangrove areas.
“The police have not searched the bushes for him at all. You cannot search on the road for him. I had to pack up and leave my house because this man is on the loose. My brother also left because he is feeling unsafe,” she said.
Linda said on Monday after she was at her home when she heard her sister’s screams.
“I heard my sister calling out and asking me to save her. I telephoned the police station and a female police officer answered. I told her ‘Ma’am, there is one person who is almost beheaded and another person chopped all over her body. Please come now and intervene.’ But only two officers in a jeep came. My sister’s little daughter was still inside her house. I told one of the officers that my sister’s daughter was there and he responded, ‘Stay outside and we will do our job’. But I told him I am going inside with you to get my niece and that’s what I did,” she said.
Linda told the Express she saw the man near her home yesterday morning and she called the Oropouche police.
“This man just committed a murder and chopped my sister severely then ran off with the cutlass but the police did not even patrol the area for him until I called.
I called them about 11.30 last night (Monday) and I had to call them back today. I saw him on top of the bridge. They came about half an hour later. When they reached back at the station they said they sent a patrol but did not see him. Are they expecting the man who just committed a murder to wait on the road for them? It is obvious that he would be on the run. They are not searching for him at all,” she said.
‘A cool fella’
At Ramsingh’s home yesterday, her husband, Eugene Baptiste, and his relative cleaned the premises where the bloody attack took place.
Baptiste was at work in Port of Spain on Monday afternoon when he received news of the attack.
By the time he arrived at the scene, Maraj’s body was removed by undertakers and his wife was being treated at the hospital.
“There is no expression for what happened here. He (Maraj) was a cool fella. He was a handyman to me. On Sunday, he helped me with repairs on the roof,” he said.
Baptiste said that there was a dispute over the land, and there were arguments over the years.
“About six years ago, he (the killer) took a hammer and buss a hole in the wall of our house. My wife reported it to the police and the matter went to court. He fixed the wall,” said Baptiste.
Officers of the Homicide Region III and Oropouche police station are continuing investigations.