WAGE INSULT

Enough is enough! It’s time to shut down the country.
Those are the fighting words of some trade union leaders following the two per cent offer to public servants for an eighth-year period in wage negotiations by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Daryl Dindial.
National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) president general James Lambert, speaking at a news conference yesterday at the union’s headquarters in Port of Spain, said he found it very disrespectful that the CPO during a meeting on Thursday with the unions representing public servants offered zero per cent from 2014-2017, one per cent in 2018, zero per cent from 2019-2020 and another one per cent in 2021.
“This is the worst offer in the history of this country to trade unions. This Government is showing that they do not care about the working class and we had enough of this nonsense. We are ready to shut down the country and hit the streets in our numbers. They take the workers for granted,” Lambert said.
He said what had him most upset was the fact that Finance Minister Colm Imbert boasted earlier this week that the country is experiencing increased revenues due to high prices of oil and now workers are being told to take zero per cent for six years and two per cent.
“Very shortly the workers will know the date and time when protest will commence along with the shutdown strategy. I really feel sorry for the CPO, you know…because he has to the dirty work for the Government,” he added.
When he presented his mid-year review on Monday, Imbert said the T&T economy is set to generate an additional $4.5 billion to $5 billion this year due to a general recovery in most sectors of the economy and higher oil and gas prices.
As a result of this bonanza, he said the Government has decided to increase value added tax (VAT) refunds for the period April to September by $1.676 billion.
Boiling point
Michael Prentice, president of the Amalgamated Workers Union, which represents the Port of Spain Corporation and Central Market workers, said at the news conference he has tried to be understanding over the years, but it has reached a boiling point.
“This hogwash the Government wants to feed us must be brought to a stop once and for all. We are fed up with these games being played. Public servants and daily paid workers have been toiling day in day out, especially during the pandemic and this is the thanks they get?” an angry Prentice said.
The union leader said workers have no kind of backpay to look forward to, as the cost of living is increasing every month.
“Colm Imbert, you are a wicked man and I’m telling you to go to hell. Media do not cut short what I say, cause I want Imbert to understand what is said. We are not prepared in no shape or form to accept this offer. The people of this country had enough and this must never happen again. I’m damn angry. Wickedness to the highest order,” Prentice exclaimed.
Time for action
Also speaking at the news conference, Contractors and General Workers Trade Union president Ermine De Bique said when she reported the CPO’s offer yesterday morning to her membership, they were angry and were ready to down tools.
“This is not a nice feeling at all for the workforce in this country and I’m telling you to not just say yes we will protest and when the day comes a few show up. We must let our voices be heard and show this Government that the working class has had enough and we must come out in our numbers. The politicians do not go to the grocery with us so we must put our family first and do what is right, De Bique said.
While Lambert was still addressing the media, workers from the various unions who were present at the conference began to get emotional about what was being offered to them.
One man said, “We fed up listening to Lambert talk, now is the time for action. We are ready to go on the doorsteps of the CPO office and the Finance Minister. We are taking this hardship too long.”
Another worker said, “Imbert, we want our Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), you are building high-rise buildings all over and cannot give the workers their money? We are not staying silent, this time serious rumbling is about to happen.”
Meagre adjustments
On Thursday night the Public Services Association (PSA) headed by Leroy Baptiste issued out a news release on the breakdown of the offer.
It said the offer included Cost of Living Allowances of $240 per month effective January 1, 2020 and $255 per month effective January 1, 2021.
“The proposal included meagre adjustments on some allowances with effect from December 1, 2021, such as Upkeep Allowance moving from $2,400 to $2,550, which represents an increase of $150, and Kilometric Allowance moving from $2.35 to $2.45, representing an increase of ten cents,” the association said.
It added, “The current proposal as tabled by the CPO, at first glance, we deem to be altogether unacceptable and represents a total disrespect and disregard for public officers.”
The PSA said a meeting would be held to discuss the way forward.