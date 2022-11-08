CONCILIATION proposals by five trade unions as a possible remedy to settle the dispute between them and Government over its four per cent salary increase offer for public servants have been rejected by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).
For about three hours yesterday representatives from the various unions made submissions before the Industrial Court with each association expressing the view that it was a premature move by Finance Minister Colm Imbert to refer the unions before a Special Tribunal of the court.
Representatives from each union suggested that at this stage conciliation was the better option, but these suggestions were shot down by senior counsel Seenath Jairam who appeared on behalf of CPO Dr Daryl Dindial.
The unions present before Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix and member Lawrence Achong were the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA); Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TUTTA); Fire Service Association (FSA); Public Services Association (PSA) and the Prison Officers Association (POA).
While the matter was only listed for case management, each of the union’s representatives was given the opportunity by the judges to speak briefly on their views on the matters going to trial.
As each of the representatives suggested conciliation, Jairam said he had received instructions from his client that no such move would be taking place and that each of the matters ought to proceed to trial.
“So you are essentially shutting the door on any more negotiations then?” asked Thomas-Felix.
“Yes, we are,” responded Jairam.
Thomas-Felix pointed out to the unions that conciliation was something on which both sides had to agree and if one side was opposed to it, the court was unable to make such an order.
Taken by surprise
The announcement of the referrals to the court was made by Imbert in his wind-up of the 2022/2023 budget debate.
It followed repeated rejections by the unions of Government’s four per cent salary increase for the period 2014 to 2019.
At yesterday’s proceedings, the PSA, FSA and TTUTA said they were taken by surprise by Imbert’s referrals, having only learnt about it via a recent media release from the Finance Ministry.
PSA president Leroy Baptiste said the union was of the belief it was making some strides by way of recent negotiation discussions with the CPO.
“Simply put, we have no dispute with the CPO. We are quite comfortable if given the opportunity to engage in conciliation because it is in the best interest of our members,” he said.
Baptiste described the move by Imbert to make the referrals as an attempt to “use the Special Tribunal as a slave whip.”
“Instead of meet and treat, it (the referral) undermines what is purported to be the very fabric of the industrial relations framework,” he said.
On behalf of the POA, its representative Burton Hill said the union was also of the view that it and the CPO were “arriving at some common ground.”
“There were agreements on several allowance items, so we were blind-sided by the media release because a number of the issues were still at the dialogue stage,” he said.
He said the union had documents to prove that up to September 26, a number of agreements were arrived at between it and the CPO.
In response to this, Jairam said if in fact there were such agreements then his client could issue a memorandum of agreement and this would therefore reduce the number of issues that would have to be dealt with at trial.
Individual trials
Each of the unions was asked by the court to consider whether they would prefer to have the trials proceed individually or if they would agree to all the matters being consolidated.
While initially the respective representatives indicated it may be a better option for the matters to be consolidated, after the matter was stood down for a brief period, they all pointed out they were unable to give an answer to the court.
This was because the representatives said they had not been able to receive any proper instructions from their respective memberships.
It was at that point that Thomas-Felix decided that each trial would be proceeding on an individual basis.
Each of the union was given deadlines to file their evidence and arguments while the CPO was also given a timeline within which to file any reply he may have.
The court then proceeded to set various dates between January and June for the trials to take place.
The PSA will be the first union to face-off against the CPO. Its trial dates have been set for January 19, 20, and 30.
Next in line is the TTPSSWA which has been given dates in February and March followed by the FOA in April. Dates in May and June were set for TUTTA and the POA.