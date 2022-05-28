Powered by their boisterous chants and cries, trade union movement leaders were fired up yesterday as they demanded a return to the negotiating table to fight for higher wages.
Calling out Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial as “disrespectful”, the trade union leaders said workers were being taken advantage of as the cost of living has increased tremendously yet their wages have not.
Addressing the crowds from a truck yesterday outside the Twin Towers in Port of Spain where the march against the Government’s two per cent wage offer over eight years culminated, Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget said: “This is a war! Where the haves are against the have-nots. This is a war where those who have, want more; where they want those who don’t have, to have even less.
“This is a war for respect. This is a war to give back the respect of the trade union movement and the workers.... From 2013 to now, your standard of living has deteriorated. From 2015 to now, your standard of living has further deteriorated.
“In fact, under this Rowley PNM Government, never before have you seen some rapid deterioration of your standard of living. And all we’re asking for is for you, Rowley, to bring us back up to a level of standard of living from when we last negotiated. And, therefore, zero per cent won’t do that.
“One per cent won’t do that. Two per cent won’t do that. Three per cent won’t do that. Four per cent won’t do that. Five per cent won’t do that. Six per cent won’t do that. Seven per cent won’t do that. Eight per cent won’t do that. Nine per cent won’t do that. Ten per cent won’t do that. Eleven per cent won’t do that. Twelve per cent won’t do that. Thirteen per cent won’t do that. Fourteen per cent won’t do that. Fifteen per cent won’t do that. Sixteen, but we’re reasonable.
“We’re responsible for we, and we’re reasonable for everyone else and, therefore we know where the conversation must start. The conversation cannot start by you telling us, ‘No consolidation of COLA (Cost of Living Allowance). Nothing on allowances. Or zero, zero, zero.’ It can’t start there.”
‘We’re going to teach
them respect’
“This fella feel he’s the baddest bad-john in Trinidad and Tobago. He feel he bigger than everyone else. He is just more disrespectful than everybody else. But we’re going to teach them respect because the qualities of a Prime Minister, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley does not have.
“No Prime Minister before would have looked at the workers, regardless of how bad the thing was, and offer you for eight years, zero-zero-zero-zero-one-zero-zero-one. And, therefore, we didn’t take that level of disrespect from the father of our nation, Dr Eustace Eric Williams.
“We didn’t take the disrespect from George Chambers. We didn’t take the disrespect from ANR Robinson. We didn’t take the disrespect from Basdeo Panday. We didn’t take the disrespect from Patrick Manning, We didn’t take the disrespect from Kamla Persad-Bissessar. So, who the hell is Keith Christopher Rowley?
“We’re not taking any disrespect from you,” he added.
Roget also said that yesterday’s protest was not a one-time event, and called on the crowds to return to the streets on June 19 to march once again, this time in Fyzabad.
He added that come next month, the Government will be in for another surprise as the trade union movement will be taking action on a larger scale.