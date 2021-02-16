Waiting for Leah to come home

When Andrea Bharatt was 11 years old, Trinidad and Tobago was being told of another atrocity — the case of Leah Lammy, an eight-year-old girl who got into a car and was never seen again.
That was in 2009. In remembrance of Leah, citizens walked the streets, prayed and held candlelight vigils. Her family posted missing person flyers.
Leah’s schoolmates made posters which they placed on the fence of the school. They begged for her to be safely returned home.
At a news conference, then-commissioner of police James Philbert warned women about travelling in PH cars.
What happened
Leah left the Edinburgh Government Primary School on February 10, 2009, and for the first time had to travel to her Longdenville home. Her mother gave her a cellular phone which she told Leah to switch on when school was over. When her mom called the number, however, it kept going to voicemail.
Later that day the phone was answered but it was not her little girl on the other end of the line. Instead a man demanded a ransom of $300,000.
Led by Philbert, police conducted a door-to-door search in several hotspots in the Central area.
Two and half weeks after her daughter went missing the cellular phone Leah had in her possession was found.
And on March 2, 2009, 33-year-old PH driver Silas Mack, jeered by a crowd, was taken to court charged with kidnapping Lammy and the theft of the $1,700 cellular phone.
Leah was never found.
Two months later, Mack was charged with the murder of Gail Durity. The 19-year-old had left her Enterprise home on May 31, 2008, and was found dead in a Manzanilla coconut plantation on June 1. Mack was also later charged with the kidnapping and murder of Devika Lalman, 15, whose body was found in a rice field in Cunupia in 2008. She had been missing for five days.
He also faced charges of kidnapping Sally Lobai, 25, who disappeared the day after Leah. Lobai had travelled into Chaguanas for a job interview. The charge of kidnapping Rianna Parag was also laid against him after the 18-year-old went missing in December 2008 after travelling to Chaguanas on a shopping trip.
Lobai and Parag were also never found.
It is alleged that the Lobai and Parag families were asked for a $300,000 ransom.
Mack’s 21-year-old girlfriend was charged with having the stolen jewelry belonging to Durity and Lobai.
The cases
Senior counsel Dana Seetahal (now deceased) was appointed to prosecute in the cases.
Mack told his lawyer in October 2009 that he was asked about the location of the missing females and was beaten by prison officers after he refused to sign statements. The attorney said officers jumped on Mack’s face, back and groin and the left side of his face was swollen with his left eye swollen shut.
He was hospitalised in an unconscious state for several days, but survived.
Mack has been committed to stand trial in the High Court in several of these cases.
None of his trials has been heard.
Last Wednesday was the 12th anniversary of Leah’s disappearance.
In an interview with the Express last week, her mother Gale Lammy said, “In my heart I believe that she’s out there somewhere.”
In the past, Lammy has spoken out about not being kept informed about her daughter’s case. Last week she said she knew Mack was committed to stand trial before the High Court but was unaware of the next court date.
Lammy, who gave a statement to the police when her daughter disappeared, said the last she heard about her child’s matter was over a year ago when she met one of the officers who was involved in the case. He is now based in Port of Spain.
She believes her child’s disappearance is now a cold case but is hoping that present Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith would intervene. “I told him (the officer) I heard the commissioner said he was revising the cold cases and I said don’t forget me and he said he would keep me in mind … I’m hoping that something comes out of this new revamping of the Andrea Bharatt matter because the case is so similar to my daughter’s case.”
She went to the Chaguanas Police Station last year December but her queries to random officers about the matter yielded no results.
On the anniversary of Leah’s disappearance last week, family members called Lammy and reminisced on the good times they had with child. Lammy however noted that relatives are grieving in their own way. She said her son, who is one year older than Leah, also suffered when Leah went missing. Lammy said the two were always together.
Back in 2009 while the country was in Carnival mode, Lammy fasted and prayed. She today continues to pray and keep the faith.
She said she misses being able to bond with her daughter who would now be a young woman, especially “knowing that I gave birth to a girl child that was stolen from me. It is really, really difficult but I live day to day trying to survive.”