Walker hits back at pundit

FORMER United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Diego Martin West and former temporary senator Marsha Walker has responded to the spiritual leader of the Satya Anand Ashram in Aranjuez, Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, who has called on UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to address Walker’s comments about Hinduism.
Walker’s comments have led to the resignation of Leisha Dhoray as secretary of the UNC’s Publicity Standing Committee and drawn the ire of social media users.
In a social media post in response to Pundit Maharaj, Walker wrote, “This is very unfortunate. The post to which you speak was made during Divali which was months ago. In fact, it was in reply to a Christian who was upset with me for defending Hindus’ right to practise their faith without Christians being nasty.”
Walker also had some questions for Maharaj.
“Did you seek to find the link to the entire post? If Christians are not permitted to partake in something, are you saying I should go against my belief to ensure your belief is respected? Why can’t you practise in peace and allow me to do the same?
“If you come to my home and refuse to partake in the beef I cooked for you, who would be in the wrong? Me, because I hosted you and did not think about your faith, yes? So, why can’t you allow me to practise my faith without victimisation?
“Are you suggesting that our national leader choose persons to serve who will bend to your views only? Why must I be forced to accept your belief? Have I ever been disrespectful to Hindus?”
Walker then went on to explain why she made the post in the first place, saying it was calling for kindness all around.
“Because I was asking Christians to be more kind in the way they disagreed. Now here you are doing the same thing I was asking of Christians. Yes, we disagree about our spiritual belief, but I do not require you to pronounce John 14:6, so why do you require me to denounce it?”
Walker asked, “Why can’t we simply respect that we are different, but we unite based on common denominators. Denominators such as freedom of speech, freedom to practise one’s religion without fear of persecution.”
In a WhatsApp message to the Express, Walker said she hoped the media was also paying attention to the prime minister.
“I hope the media is pursuing updates from the prime minister with regard to the multiple investigations of which he is currently the subject with as much vigour. I think the citizens would agree that a sitting prime minister being investigated by multiple agencies would be more newsworthy than my religious beliefs, especially in a country where all citizens are allowed to practise their religion without fear of persecution.”
Calls yesterday to UNC’s public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo about the matter went unanswered.