‘WALKING SAINT’ SHOT DEAD

The son of a police officer attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations was shot dead on Monday night.

Damion Blackwell, 21, was yesterday described as a “walking saint” by his uncle, who said the family has been left traumatised and baffled over his death.

Nissan Almera

where it happened: The Nissan Almera outside Damion Blackwell’s Sixth Company, Circular Road, Princes Town, home.

Blackwell was washing his Nissan Almera outside his Sixth Company, Circular Road, Princes Town, home around 9 p.m. when he ran into the house, police said. He was pursued by a man who wore an orange reflector vest over his clothing. He fired several shots at Blackwell before running out of the house. Blackwell died at the house.

Thirteen nine-millimetre spent shells and three nine-millimetre projectiles were found on the scene.

Blackwell’s mother, police constable Ravello, is attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3. Blackwell had a younger brother and lived with his father, a medical orderly with the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA). Blackwell also worked as a medical orderly with the Authority.

Relative Collin David, who was at the Sixth Company house yesterday, said Blackwell was a student at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, where he was studying to become an electrical engineer.

“He had a house under construction, he wanted to travel, he had a lot of dreams and goals and everything just get cut short...It is a traumatic time and everybody just trying to keep a level head and be there for each other,” he said.

He also said the family is baffled over the situation. “We don’t have any clue as to what could have caused this action. Even if he and somebody had something, we don’t know, but to deal with him so severe. He was not a violent type of fella. He don’t like altercation, he always to himself,” he said.

David described his nephew as a respectable person. “Everybody does want to say that their relative was a good boy but it don’t have a person on this world who could say anything negative about my nephew. He was a walking saint. He don’t drink (alcohol), he don’t smoke... he was no playboy... he was not in any sort of criminal activity,” he added.

David said the family will await the outcome of the police investigation.

Several police officers including ASP Jaikaran, Insp Maharaj and Homicide Officers Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad, Insp Ribeiro, Sgt Ramsahai and constables La Rode and Ramsoobag visited the seen.

Sgt Ramsahai is continuing investigations into Blackwell’s death.

