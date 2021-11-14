Walking the plank

FOR one month, residents of Anne Avenue in Diego Martin, say they have been inconvenienced by prolonged construction along its box drains.
According to a resident (who asked not to be named), some have been completely cut off from their homes. And the project introduced to mitigate extreme flooding in the area has instead caused distress to those who are anxiously awaiting completion, she said.
In an e-mail sent to the Express, the resident wrote that her only access to and from her home for the past month comes from a wooden plank placed by workers. This plank, she said, has proven difficult to navigate in everyday use.
“Yesterday I was unable to leave my property, as both my driveway and pedestrian walkway have been demolished. We were under adverse weather alert, the rains made the only access to my property, a 12-inch plank placed across the demolished driveway, slippery. I am also unable to carry groceries, large or heavy packages across that narrow plank.
“We are again under adverse weather alerts, and I do not know which other authority I should notify. Lower Anne Avenue is in a sandstorm when it’s sunny and a mud pit when it rains. That plank is a health and safety risk for me, and my car has been parked on the street since last Wednesday,” she said.
The resident said that work began on the widening of street drains in late September, in response to frequent floods in the area. After a shooting in early October, she said construction crews were withdrawn from the project for their safety. Residents whose driveway were severed by the works spent two weeks without a path to leave and enter their homes, she said.
When work officially resumed, she said, residents were given wooden planks to restore temporary access after complaints to the Diego Martin Regional Corporation. But although residents were grateful for the initiative taken to reduce flooding, she said the inconveniences caused were not fully addressed by relevant authorities.
“We’ve come a long way since October but residents with both walkway and driveway demolished since Tuesday, September 28, still have no access. We asked for steel plates to provide access to properties for vehicles that have not been provided,” she said.
By early November she added, she brought the issue to Member of Parliament Symon de Nobriga, who assured her that the issue would again be brought to the attention of the regional corporation.
Action
Last week the Express contacted councillor for the area, Catherine Mendez, for a response.
Mendez told the Express that she had been having discussions with residents about their concerns. Efforts by the corporation to ensure an early completion of the project, she said, were under way.
“These matters are discussed in the Chamber to be actioned via the administration arm of the corporation. As recently as last Thursday in the Chamber, the Council was informed that the project is on stream and all efforts are being made by the contractor to complete as early as possible,” she said.
She said that she was aware of some residents having issues with accessing their homes but that temporary arrangements were in place to facilitate the concern.
Mendez said that the project, though posing some inconvenience to residents, was “well needed,” to address flooding.
“It is to be noted that this project is one that is well needed in that community to mitigate flooding. As such, it is expected to create some inconvenience to the residents because of its scope. While I am unable to give an estimated completion date for the project, I will continue my ongoing discussions with the residents to ensure minimal inconvenience during the project life cycle,” said Mendez.
Relief at Sunshine Avenue
At Sunshine Avenue in San Juan, three leaking water lines along the street that have been a source of distress for months, have been repaired by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) after the Express intervention.
Since June 5, one resident said, a leaking line to the front of his property has been spewing buckets of water onto the roadway incessantly. The resident, who contacted the Express last week, indicated that the leak was disclosed to the Authority on at least three occasions, including through reports made via online mechanisms. However, he said, by late October nothing had been done to address the issue.
As a result, he said, he fears that parts of the wall surrounding his property, as well as the roadway, may have caved in.
“On Sunshine Avenue in San Juan, that leak has been there since June. The morning I noticed the leak in front of my gate, I called WASA, and I gave them a couple days because you know everything takes time but nothing happened. My sister went online and made a report online, nothing. We went physically into the office and made a report and still nothing happened. I made videos and posted them on social media to make sure it could be highlighted because that leak is very dangerous. It could throw down the wall because the water is running right in the seam of the blocks.”
“My wall hasn’t cracked because I tried to divert the flow of water, but water is still coming in. Over time it will weaken the mortar in the walls. The road even began to cave in, we filled it with big stones so the cars could pass,” he said in a telephone interview on Monday.
According to the resident, the leak was one of three in close proximity to his house. His next-door neighbour’s home, he said, has also been affected by leaking.
“Our next-door neighbour, there’s a leak under their driveway and out on the corner, there is another leak. It is dangerous for the neighbours as well because the two main lines running to their property, they have a bridge in their driveway leading to their yard and that is leaking. Nothing is being done. The whole neighbourhood is leaking but we are making the reports, they are acknowledging them but it’s four months now and nothing happened,” he said.
Action
The Express contacted the WASA on Monday to ask if any assistance could be given by Tuesday, the Express was informed by the resident that the leaks had been repaired.
“We are so thankful for what you all did, thank you,” he said.