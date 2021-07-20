Wallerfield drive-through jabs today

Members of the drag racing industry will access vaccines from today at the mass vaccination drive-through site set up at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway in Cumuto.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is expected to tour the facility today at 9.30 a.m.
The Trinidad and Tobago Automobile Sport Association (TTASA), steward of the race track, has made the facility available to the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) for a period of two months, the association confirmed in a media release on Monday.
The TTASA said the race track is able to accommodate hundreds of vehicles at a time.
According to the TTASA, NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas, NCRHA general manager of operations Kimberly Rahamut and their team started the set-up at Wallerfield last Friday.
It said the Health Minister visited the facility on Sunday and gave his “nod of approval” to begin full operations from today.
“Starting from the pit area, motorists with appointments will be processed and confirmed. A form of national identification is required. Vehicles will then proceed clockwise around the track from the pit-exit passing through five stations set up around the track, driving to each station as they are processed while sitting in the comfort of their car,” the TTASA explained.
“Upon being administered the vaccination, vehicles will be held in an area as the vaccinated are observed for any reactions to the vaccine. After which vehicles may proceed to exit the race track, back through the pit area. Ambulances will be on standby throughout,” it added.
In a separate media release yesterday, the ministry said NCRHA Thomas and his team will join Deyalsingh and the TTASA on the tour of the facility this morning.
At Monday’s Covid-19 virtual media conference, Deyalsingh announced that the race track will be used as a drive-through vaccination site, based on the experience of a vaccination drive-through pilot project conducted by the North West Regional Health Authority at the Chaguaramas Heliport earlier this month.
He said another drive-through vaccination site has been set up at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva to vaccinate employees of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and their relatives.
That site is being run by the Proman Group.
Chaguaramas Heliport
drive-through fully booked
On Monday evening, the NWRHA advertised that members of the public would be able to access vaccines at the drive-through site at the Chaguaramas Heliport between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.
Interested people were asked to pre-register for the exercise.
By 3.30 p.m. yesterday, the authority announced on its social media platforms that the initiative was fully booked.
“The NWRHA wishes to advise that the drive-through vaccination initiative planned for Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th July is now fully subscribed. We are heartened by the overwhelming response received and look forward to seeing you over the weekend. Stay tuned for more information on this drive-through initiative,” the NWRHA stated.
On July 9, over 360 people from the Taxi Drivers’ Association and the Shipping Association of Trinidad and Tobago were vaccinated at the heliport as part of NWRHA’s pilot project.